PINE TREE PIG TROT AND PUDDLE JUMP
VARSITY GIRLS OPEN
Team standings: Nacogdoches 61, Sulphur Springs 61, Mount Pleasant 74, Pine Tree 88, Longview 112, Whitehouse 125, Texas High 159
Individual results: Isabel Beaux, Longview 20:15.3; Estela Dorantes, Mount Pleasant 20:20.73; Kelsey Villatoro, Nacogdoches 21:06.26; Abby Metzger, Grace 21:13.02; Elayna Metzger, grace 2:!4.05; Sydney Washburn, Sulphur Springs 21:35.64; Laney Hurst, Sulphur Springs 22:03.79; Tashi Gray, Pine Tree 22:17.99; Christian Gordon, Mount Pleasant 22:19.22; Jasmine Martindale, Pine Tree 22:22.31; Buendy Fraire, Mount Pleasant 22:23.03; Fezeka Barnes, Texas High 22:39.25; Emma Arteaga, John Tyler 22:44.4; Samantha Fields, Nacogdoches 22:44.88; Lakrisha Hester, Whitehouse 23:05.19; Mattie Bridges, Sulphur Springs 23:11.85; Jennifer Soto, Mount Pleasant 23:43.23
VARSITY BOYS OPEN
Team standings: Mount Pleasant 59, Eustace 63, Nacogdoches 99; Kilgore 114, Hudson 125, Spring Hill 176, Sulphur Springs 192, Longview 208, Jacksonville 216, Hallsville 224, Pine Tree 247, Texas High 279, Whitehouse 394, John Tyler 400
Individual results: Owens Likens, Texas high 16:31.81; Brian Ramirez, Mount Pleasant 16:38.79; Nick Bodenheimer, Spring Hill 16:59.06; Hayden Jeffus, Bullard 17:04.4; Austin Bain, Kilgore 17:07.24; Dalton Page, Eustace 17:10.62; Gill Landaverde, Mount Pleasant 17:37.4; Geovanni Calderon, Mount Pleasant 17:48.78; Trenton Porte, Eustace 17:56.23; Alex Taaffe, Nacogodches 17:59.16; Jose Ramirez, Nacogdoches 18:04.03; Ab Herrera, Kilgore 18:08.82; Gilberth Landaverde, Mount Pleasant 18:13.64; Sam Hawthorne, Hallsville 18:15.1; Erik Lawrence, hudson 18:17.06
VARSITY GIRLS 1A/4A
Team standings: Kilgore 49, Gilmer 77, Hudson 93, Eustace 167, Dekalb 169, Bullard 197, Center 202, Spring Hill 222, Van 224, Sabine 236, Atlanta 244, New Summerfield 267, Carthage 270, Ore City 350, Daingerfield 391
Individual results: Kayleigh Wagnon, Hudson 12:43.73; Emily Berry, bullard 13:00.2; Zoe Craven, Kilgore 13:03.78; Mallery Obenoskey, DeKalb 13:15.94; Cristina Rosas, Kilgore 13:16.83; Breanna Lipscomb, Hudson 13:21.64; Emma Taylor, Kilgore 12:28.46; Ashlynn Hecht, Grace 13:33.22; Emma Webb, Gilmer 13:33.92; Hanna Yoder, Spring Hill 13:39.9; Keri Fomby, Atlanta 13:49.89; Sindi Salazar, Carthage 13:54.59; Krista Rash, Gilmer 13:58.04; Vanessa Velasco, Kilgore 14:09.06; Halle Johns, DeKalb 14:10.75; Paige Rowe, Eustace 14:13.08; Peyton Borens, Spring Hill 14:1.92
VARSITY BOYS 1A/4A
Team standings: Carthage 52, New Summerfield 82, Eustace 99, Center 105, Atlanta 135, Sabine 153, Grace 236, Martinsville 247, Gilmer 305, Dekalb 307, Kilgore 311, Chapel Hill 323, Gladewater 358, Jacksonville 368, Bullard 379, St. Mary’s 397, Longview 409, Van 427, Daingerfield 503
Individual results: Jacob Garcia, Center 16:58.78; Eric Canada, Carthage 17:00.11; Jesus Gonzalez, Center 17:23.57; Dagan Ward, Atlanta 17:28.16; David Robinson, Sabine 18:01.5; Marc Hanks, Carthage 18:03.27; Ary Hernandez, New Summerfield 18:26.61; Cameron Carney, Atlanta 18:48.23; Nestor Hernandez, Carthage 18:50.39; Collin Sutton, Eustace 18:51.42; Jorge Gonzalez, Chapel Hill 18:54.97; Christian Castillo, New Summerfield 19:00.25; Cody Miller, Carthage 19:00.83; Juan Aguilar, New Summerfield 19:05.66
JV GIRLS
Team standings: Kilgore 57, Eustace 84, Hudson 97, Sulphur Springs 120, Nacogdoches 122, Mount Pleasant 127, Pine Tree 182, Bullard 198, Hallsville 198, Center 232, Chapel Hill 279, New Summerfield 346, Marshall 370, West Rusk 390
JV BOYS
Team standings: Hudson 56, Eustace 62, Center 111, Pine Tree 143, Sulphur Springs 147, Mount Pleasant 185, Nacogdoches 187, Kilgore 255, New Summerfield 263, Texas High 294, Shreveport Homeschool Sports 297, Sabine 310, Atlanta 349, Hallsville 371, John Tyler 378, Bullard 458; Chapel Hill 505, Whitehouse 530, Martinsville 539, Van 544, Daingerfield 589
For complete results: https://www.timeandmeasure.com/results.html
QUITMAN INVITATIONAL
VARSITY GIRLS
Team standings: Pittsburg 39, Edgewood 91, Tatum 97, Como-Pickton 101, Saltillo 113, Rains 113, Winnsboro 154, Quitman 165
Individual results: Sadie Waldrep, Pittsburg 13:23.26; Makensi Greenwood, Tatum 13:33.67; Lexi Busby, Como-Pickton 13:44.97; Ellen Nipp, Rains 13:46.3; Haley Efurd, Pittsburg 13:56.33; Maliyah Diaz, Como-Pickton 13:56.84; Bailey Worrell, Rains 14:03.79; Karen Campos, Pittsburg 14:03.95; Emily Urquidi, Edgewood 14:05.75; Reagan Spier, Saltillo 14:06.51; Audrey Olmos, Pittsburg 14:18.31; Yuvia Vazquez, Tatum 14:21.41; Kristina Wade, Saltillo 14:22.25; Jayda Miles, Pittsburg 14:25.28; Kaley Nicholson, Edgewood 14:33.35
VARSITY BOYS
Team standings: Saltillo 27, Pittsburg 60, Tatum 87, Grand Saline 109, Rains 162, Quitman 164, Edgewood 177, Lone Oak 181, Como-Pickton 199
Individual results: Garrett Tarver, Saltillo 16:52.72; Troy Segura, Pittsburg 17:46.33; Reid Hewitt, Pittsburg 17:56.02; Dillon Beadle, Saltillo 18:08.42; Ben Gudger, Rains 18:11.58; Gunner Tarver, Saltillo 18:13.56; Coy Collins, Saltillo 18:16.33; Bryan Hawkins, Tatum 18:33.48; Jayden Holloway, Saltillo 18:35.39; Jonathan Hatley, North Hopkins 18:36.1; Eden Grant, Grand Saline 18:45.33; Kevin Ramirez, Pittsburg 18:58.7; Alen Chavez, Tatum 19:04.2; Beckham Hoover, Saltillo 19:16.83; Bradon Lynch, Lone Oak 19:19.99; Hernan Sandoval, Tatum 19:21.35
JV GIRLS
Team standings: Pittsburg 22, Winnsboro 80, Tatum 85, Cooper 93, Rains 95, Saltillo 122
JV BOYS
Team standings: Quitman 27, Tatum 37, Saltillo 69
For complete results: https://www.timeandmeasure.com/results.html