From Staff Reports
ROUND ROCK — Spring Hill, led by top 15 finishes from Nick Bodenheimer and Kalen Barlow, finished seventh as a team on Saturday at the UIL State Cross Country Meet held at Old Settler’s Park.
Bodenheimer, a sophomore, clocked in at 15:59.55 to finish 12th overall. Barlow, a senior, was 13th with a time of 16:01.14.
Results from East Texas teams:
CLASS 5A BOYS
Individual: Brian Ramirez, Mount Pleasant, 44th, 4:46.78
GIRLS
Individual: Carolyn Hale, Hallsville, 49th, 5:51.78
CLASS 4A BOYS Team
Spring Hill: 7th (Nick Bodenheimer, 12th, 15:59.55; Kalen Barlow, 13th, 16:01.14; Marshall Bodenheimer, 28th, 16:33. 42; Caleb Hutcheson, 64th, 17:14.20; Austin Martin, 80th, 17:35.91; Jaden Giddings, 98th, 18:16.95; Hayden Bray, 110th, 20:02.05); Carthage: 14th (Eric Canada, 14th, 16:03.05; Marc Hanks, 23rd, 16:27.67; Nestor Hernandez, 60th, 17:04.81; Cody Miller, 95th, 18:02.99); Jose Hernandez, 102nd, 18:28.33; Miles Powell, 106th, 18:39.88; Niel Bahkta, 111th, 20:05.58)
Individual: Austin Bain, Kilgore, 65th, 5:03.56; Reid Hewitt, Pittsburg, 99th, 5:11.18
GIRLS
Individual: Emma Taylor, Kilgore, 76th, 6:11.44; Zoe Craven, Kilgore, 98th, 6:10.81; Sadie Waldrep, Pittsburg, 106th, 6;26.37
CLASS 3A BOYS
Team
Mount Pleasant Chapel Hill: 12th (Russell Hedges, 29th, 16:55.36; Lucas Thomas, 46th, 17:19.25; C.J. Kump, 62nd, 17:41.17; Cameron Thomas, 66th, 17:45.37; Marcos Netro, 70th, 17:49.94; Tristan Davis, 105th, 20:25.40: Braxton Sanders, 108th, 21:34.38)
Individual: David Robinson, Sabine, 22nd, 4:58.98; Bryan Hawkins, Tatum, 96th, 5:17.89
GIRLS
Individual: Macall Strickland, Hughes Springs, 16th, 5:54.61; Perla Bravo, Waskom, 69th, 6:11.43; Marigold Hunter, Troup, 96th, 6:19.31
CLASS 2A BOYS Team
Union Grove: 13th (Elijah Baker, 35th, 17:33.74; Kole Burns, 38th, 17:39.33; Preston Woodall, 62nd, 18:13.15; Sabetay Fernandez, 69th, 18:30.15; Garrett Wright, 91st, 19:29.44; Vincient Miller, 101st, 19:49.97; Dakota Arden, 106th, 20:08.09); Tenaha: 14th (Oscar Flores, 30h, 17:24.54; Irvin Barona, 41st, 17:44.90; Eduardo Flores, 46th, 17:57.25; Alan Mosqueda, 92nd, 19:31.92; Daniel Loredo, 93rd, 19:33.34)
GIRLSIndividual: Jordyn Warren, Hawkins, 58th, 6:27.12; Macey Alston, Union Grove, 72nd, 6:26.27