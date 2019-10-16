From Staff Reports
GILMER — Spring Hill’s boys and Kilgore’s girls earned varsity team titles at the District 16-4A Cross Country Meet.
The Panther boys finished with 30 points, 10 ahead of Kilgore, while the Kilgore girls had 42 points to take the team title by 17 points over Gilmer.
VARSITY BOYS
Team standings: Spring Hill 30, Kilgore 40, Cumberland Academy 73, Bullard 124, Chapel Hill 146, Gilmer 164, Henderson 166
Individual results: Kalen Barlow, Spring Hill 16:27.38; Nick Bodenheimer, Spring Hill 16:51.99; Hayden Jeffus, Bullard 17:01.79; AB herrera, Kilgore 17:27.13; Austin Bain, Kilgore 17:32.64; Caleb Hutcheson, Spring Hill 17:44.35; Josue’ Rosas, Kilgore 18:04.51; Caleb Abbott, Cumberland Academy 18:07.66; Marshall Bodenheimer, Spring Hill 18:09.35; Josh Young, Kilgore 18:23.94; Rylan Green, Cumberland Academy 18:27.67; Jaden Giddings, Spring Hill 18:28.04; Jorge Gonzalez, Chapel Hill 18:28.04; Yamir Sanxhez, Kilgore 18:28.68; Austin Martin, Spring Hill 18:28.100; Juan Huerta, Kilgore 18:35.50; (Max Torres, Kilgore, 20th 18:24.66; Haden Bray, Spring Hill 21st 19:00.27)
VARSITY GIRLS
Team standings: Kilgore 42, Gilmer 59; Bullard 82; Cumberland Academy 96; Spring Hill 106; Chapel Hill 139; Henderson 74
Individual results: Emily Berry, Bullard 13:09.42; Emma Webb, Gilmer 13:25.34; Cristina Rosas, Kilgore 13:30.37; Emma Taylor, Kilgore 13:37.58; Macy Parsley, Cumberland Academy 13:43.00; Zoe Craven, Kilgore 13:45.82; Adiam Michael, Cumberland Academy 13:51.36; Hannah Yoder, Spring Hill 14:02.14; Krista Rash, Gilmer 14:03.61; Angelina Acosta, Chapel Hill 14:05.29; Maddie Carlile, Bullard 14:07.60; Emma Smith, Cumberland Academy 14:10.84; Alex Chamberlain, Gilmer 14:11.84; Vanessa Velasco, Kilgore 14:12.37; Lesly Herrera, Kilgore 14:16.56; (Peyton Borens, Spring Hill 16th 14:21.25; Anjel Stanley, Gilmer 17th 14:34.56; Aylin Ortiz, Gilmer 18th 14:36.72; Roz Henderson, Gilmer 19th 14:37.95; Jackie Estrella, Kilgore 20th 14:49.01; Maria Whitaker, Kilgore 22nd 14:52.61; Samantha Schott, Spring Hill 23rd 15:05.94; Riley Johnson, Spring Hill 29th 15:53.77; Marissa Seyer, Spring Hill 30th 16:05.02; Anabelle Casimiro, Spring Hill 38th 17:06.30
JV GIRLS
Team standings: Kilgore 15, Bullard 56, Gilmer 87, Chapel Hill 90
JV BOYS
Team standings: Kilgore 23, Cumberland Academy 38, Spring Hill 98, Chapel Hill 155, Bullard 192, Henderson 255
JH GIRLS
Spring Hill 43, Gilmer 44, Bullard 54, Cumberland Academy 124
JH BOYS
Cumberland Academy 40, Spring Hill 78, Bullard 96, Gilmer 31, Henderson 38
For complete results: http://w3.gilmerisd.org/xc/results.asp