DALLAS - Led by top five finishes from Kalen Barlow and Nick Bodenheimer, the Spring Hill High School boys cross country team captured the Class 4A Region II championship on Monday at Jesse Owens Athletic Complex.
The top four teams and top 10 individuals not on a qualifying team advanced to the UIL State Cross Country Meet, set for Nov. 9 in Round Rock.
Barlow finished third overall with a time of 15:52.06, and Bodenheimer clocked in fifth at 16:09.
Spring Hill finished with 59 points, easily outpacing runner-up River Oaks Castleberry (84). Kilgore finished fifth with 171 points, and Pittsburg placed eighth with 213 points.
Spring Hill's Marshall Bodenheimer was 18th at 16:58.59, Jaden Giddings 21st (17:01.79), Austin Martin 32nd (17:18.47) and Haden Bray 115th (18:59.14).
Leading the way for Kilgore was Austin Bain, who placed 12th with a time of 16:39.14. Ab Herrera was 26th (17:11.44), Juan Huerta 39th (17:29.65), Josue Rosas 57th (17:48.43), Max Torres 63rd (17:54.97) and Yamir Sanchez 117th (19:00.75).
Bain qualified for the state meet as an individual.
Reid Hewitt led the way for Pittsburg with a 15th place finish and a time of 16:51.17. Jacob Berryhill was 38th (17:29.11), Troy Segura 48th (17:34.27), Kevin Ramirez 70th (18:03.35), Kevin Avila 72nd (18:04.75), Omar Garza 88th (18:26.35) and Vinson Tran 94th (18:34.46).
Hewitt qualified for the state meet individually.
GIRLS
Kilgore placed seventh (187), Pittsburg 10th (238) and Gilmer 13th (346) on Monday.
Kilgore was paced by Zoe Craven's 13th place individual finish at 12:42.83. Emma Taylor was 16th (12:46.56), Christina Rosas 21st (12:53.80), Vanessa Valasco 77th (13:53.66), Lesly Herrera 84th (13:58.90), Jacqueline Estrella 92nd (14:08.51) and Fatima Ornelas 103rd (14:21.64).
Craven and Taylor qualified for the state meet individually.
Leading the way for Pittsburg was Sadie Waldrep, who clocked in at 12:44.78 for 15th place. Haley Efurd was 32nd (13:07.27), Audrey Olmos 68th (13:45.39), Savannah Klobucar 76th (13:52.07), Karen Campos 83rd (13:58.02), Jayda Miles 96th (14:13.47) and Natalie Styles 101st (14:21.53).
Waldrep will compete at the state meet.
Krista Rash finished 58th (13:37.33) to lead the way for Gilmer. Rox Henderson was 61st (13:38.77), Angel Stanley 91st (14:06.93), Aylin Ortiz 94th (14:10.59), Alexandria Chamberlain 99th (14:19.38), Emma Webb 105th (14:23.78) and Leora Schuler 130th (15:05.46).
Spring Hill's Hannah Yoder placed 41st individually with a time of 13:18.63.
CLASS 6A
GIRLS
Longview's Isabel Breaux finished 62nd overall with a time of 19:52.58.
CLASS 5A
BOYS
Pine Tree: Blake Couch, 67th (17:02.67)
Hallsville: Alex Pennington, 108th (17:41.69); Elliott Norwood, 113th (17:44.41); Chris Derr, 115th (17:45.05); Chase McNeal, 149th (18:35.32); Brandon Cole, 156th (18:50.90); Gabriel Dyess, 158th (18:52.67)
Mount Pleasant: Brian Ramirez, 9th (15:45.60); Geovanni Calderon, 22nd (16:19.01); Daniel Robles, 30th (16:30.37); Gill Landaverde, 63rd (17:00.07); Antonio Landeverde, 104th (17:37.56); Gilberth Landeverde, 136th (18:09.25); Juan Gonzalez, 155th (18:50.71)
Ramirez qualified for the state meet.
GIRLS
Pine Tree: Tashianna Gray, 48th (20:08.11)
Hallsville: Carolyn Hale, 23rd (19:22.36). Hale qualified for the state meet.
Mount Pleasant: Estela Dorantes, 31st (19:43.23); Christina Gordon, 33rd (19:44.87); Leilani Jimenez, 91st (21:36.07; Buendy Fraire, 98th (21:47.33); Katherine Ochoa, 99th (21:49.35); Jennifer Soto, 102nd (21:53.84); Castanon Heslie, 134th (22:54.20)
CLASS 3A
BOYS
Mount Pleasant Chapel Hill finished third to qualify for the state meet as a team.
Qualifying as individuals were Sabine's David Robinson (third, 16:27.83) and Tatum's Bryan Hawkins (13th, 17:08.49).
Leading the way for MPCH was Russell Hedges (5th, 16:37.75). The remaining team includes Lucas Thomas (11th, 17:05.17), C.J. Kump (19th (17:21.55); Cameron Thomas (24th (17:40.63), Marcos Netro (42nd, 18:08.65); Tristan Davis (129th, 21:02.42) and Braxton Sanders (136th, 21:32.49).
GIRLS
Hughes Springs' McCall Strickland (4th, 12:34.08), Waskom's Perla Bravo (7th, 12:52.34) and Troup's Marigold Hunter (14th, 13:08.28) qualified for the state meet as individuals.
CLASS 2A
BOYS
Union Grove qualified for the state meet as a team, finishing fourth. Team members include Kole Burns (10th, 17:28.48), Preston Woodall (21st, 18:03.16); Elijah Baker (22nd, 18:10.31); Sabetay Fernandez (32nd, 18:41.52); Garrett WRight (52nd, 19:24.69); Dakota Arden (53rd (19:26.41); Vincient Miller (68th, 20:20.58).
GIRLS
Jordyn Warren of Hawkins (12th, 13:13.21) and Macey Alston of Union Grove (15th, 13:19.24) qualified for the state meet individually.