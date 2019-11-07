Five teams and a total of 47 East Texas runners will converge on Old Settler’s Park in Round Rock on Saturday to compete in the UIL State Cross Country Meet.
Heading up the contingent of area runners is Spring Hill’s district championship boys squad of Kalen Barlow, Marshall Bodenheimer, Nick Bodenheimer, Hayden Bray, Jaden Giddings, Caleb Hutcheson and Austin Martin.
It’s a repeat trip for Barlow, Hutcheson, Nick Bodenheimer, Marshall Bodenheimer and Martin, who all made the journey a year ago and finished 11th as a team.
The Carthage, Union Grove, Tenaha and Mount Pleasant Chapel Hill boys all advanced to the meet as teams.
The state meet begins at 8:30 a.m. on Saturday with the Class A girls.
State qualifiers from East Texas include:
CLASS 5A
GIRLS
Carolyn Hale, Hallsville
BOYS
Brian Ramirez, Mount Pleasant
CLASS 4A
GIRLS
Zoe Craven, Tatum; Emma Taylor, Taylor; Sadie Waldrep, Pittsburg
BOYS
Spring Hill team (Kalen Barlow, Marshall Bodenheimer, Nick Bodenheimer, Hayden Bray, Jaden Giddings, Caleb Hutcheson, Austin Martin); Carthage team (Neil Bahkta, Eric Canada, Marc Hanks, Jose Hernandez, Nestor Hernandez, Cody Miller, Miles Powell); Austin Bain, Kilgore; Reid Hewitt, Pittsburg
CLASS 3A
GIRLS
McCall Strickland, Hughes Springs; Marigold Hunter, Troup; Perla Bravo, Waskom
BOYS
MPCH team (Tristan Davis, Russell Hedges, C.J. Kump, Marcos Netro, Braxton Sanders, Cameron Thomas, Lucas Thomas); Bryan Hawkins, Tatum
CLASS 2A
GIRLS
Macey Alston, Union Grove; Jordyn Warren, Hawkins
BOYS
Union Grove team (Dakota Arden, Elijah Baker, Kole Burns, Sabetay Fernandez, Vincient Miller, Preston Woodall, Garrett Wright); Tenaha team (Irvin Barona, Eduardo Flores, Oscar Flores, Daniel Loredo, Alan Mosqueda)