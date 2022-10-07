HAWKINS - Union Grove's girls won their eighth consecutive district title, and the UG boys made it a sweep of championships on Thursday at the District 19-2A Cross Country Meet.
The Lady Lions finished with 38 points, followed by Ore City (85), McLeod (96), Linden-Kildare (98), Hawkins (103), Big Sandy (133) and Harleton (139).
For the boys, Union Grove had 35 points, followed by Hawkins (37), McLeod (71), Ore City (90), Big sandy (113) and Linden-Kildare (149).
Union Grove also won the JV girls (15), JV boys (15) and middle school girls (32) divisions, while Harleton (22) won the middle school boys division.
VARSITY GIRLS
(Top 20) Kylie Adams, Hawkins 12:43.71; Gracie Stanford, Union Grove 12:52.47; Sophie Pyle, Union Grove 12:54.21; Lesly Dominuez, Ore City 13:01.4; Gracie Winn, Union Grove 13:11.74; Samantha Ramos, McLeod 13:13.66; Carley Hays, Linden-Kildare 13:15.13; Ivon Garay, Ore City 13:20.19; Hannah Snow, Linden-Kildare 13:27.51; Lynlee Lejeune, Linden-Kildare 13:28.41; Katie Barber, Hawkins 13:28.87; Kiera Taylor, Union Grove 13:35.37; Lindsay Ipock, Harleton 13:41.02; Daphnie Blavier, Big Sandy 13:45.74; Jlynn Watkins, Ore City 13:47.76; Kenia Velazquez, Union Grove 13:56.35; Jenna Scott, Union Grove 14:00.91; Kali Yarbrough, Big Sandy 14:08.18; Anna DeBeaux, McLeod 14:09.63; Ana Jones, Union Grove 14:13.68
VARSITY BOYS
(Top 20) Dylan Bouchard, McLeod 17:55.43; Toby Gwin, Hawkins 18:08.50; Celson James, Union Grove 18:25.13; Payton McQueen, Hawkins 18:49.99; Dakota Hinkle, Hawkins 18:50.93; Will Wilson, Union Grove 19:01.22; Brendon Fuller, Union Grove 19:10.84; Miquel Nunez, Ore City 19:19.60; Preston Woodall, Union Grove 19:48.37; Layton Fancher, Harleton 19:53.67; Isiah O'Neal, Union Grove 19:58.06; Landen Mrdak, Hawkins 20:13.10; Lane Turner, Union Grove (20:24.19; Billy Flores, Big Sandy 20:28; Johnathan Guerrero, Ore City 20:36.47; Colton Turner, Hawkins 20:52.43; Henry Teer, McLeod 21:09.63; Braden Bascombe, McLeod 21:23.84; Jackson Smith, McLeod 21:26.16; Cole Autry, McLeod (21:28.41; Richard Flores, Big Sandy 21:37.97 (Jax Daniels, Union Grove, 25th 22:35.60)