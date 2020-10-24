From Staff Reports
UNION GROVE — Union Grove’s boys and girls captured champonships, and the Hawkins boys and girls finished as runners-up at the District 21-2A District Cross Country Meet.
Both teams, along with top 10 individuals not from those teams, qualified for the regional meet set for Nov. 10 in Huntsville.
GIRLSMacey Alston, Sophie Pyle, Ava Wightman, Analeice Jones, Kenia Velezquez, Jenna Scott and Sumeet Mattu make up the Union Grove girls’ varsity squad. Alston finished first (13:22), Pyle second (13:34), Wightman fourth (14:13), Jones seventh (14:38) and Velazquez eighth (14:47).
Jordyn Warren, Logan Jaco, Lynli Dacus, Heidi Wilcox, London Jaco, Cheyenne Turner and Rylee Dunn comprise the Hawkins varsity squad.
Warren was third overall (13:50) and Logan Jaco fifth (14:36).
Other regional qualifiers were Zoey Messick of Big Sandy, Lexi Barr of Beckville and Daphnie Blavier of Big Sandy. Messick was sixth (14:37), Barr ninth (14:58) and Blavier 10th (15:14.08).
BOYS
Kole Burns, Preston Woodall, Dakota Arden, Will Wilson, Sabetay Fernandez, Brendon Fuller and Gannon Smith made up Union Grove’s winning varsity squad.
Burns (18:15) and Woodall (18:28) finished first and second, Arden (19:56) and Wilson (20:03) fourth and fifth and Fernandez (20:39) and Fuller (20:52) ninth and tenth for the Lions.
Varsity members for Hawkins included Toby Gwin, Seth Crane, Payton McQueen, Skyler Fenton, Issac Holland, Jaykob Dodd and James Crane.
Gwin finished third (19:28(, Seth Crane sixth (20:20) and McQueen eighth (20:28).
Beckville’s Colbey Crawford also qualified for regional competition, finishing seventh with a time of 20:25.