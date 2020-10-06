#bEASTTexas Fabulous 15
6A/5A/4A
Team Points Record Last Week
1. Carthage (11) 207 3-0 1
2. Tyler Legacy (3) 191 2-0 3
3. Texas High 173 2-0 4
4. Longview 172 1-1 5
5. Pleasant Grove 154 3-2 2
6. Gilmer 140 4-1 7
7. Lindale 132 4-2 8
8. Marshall 86 1-1 6
9. Whitehouse 82 2-0 10
10. Lufkin 80 1-1 9
11. Pine Tree 73 2-0 13
12. Kilgore 57 3-2 11
13. Center 53 4-1 12
14. Jasper 44 5-0 NR
15. Tyler High 12 0-2 15
Others receiving votes: Henderson 9; Chapel Hill 7; Van 6; Nacogdoches 1; Mount Pleasant 1.
3A/2A/TAPPS
Team Points Record Last Week
1. Daingerfield (11) 196 4-1 1
2. Gladewater 192 4-2 2
3. Malakoff (3) 182 3-2 3
4. Waskom 160 3-0 4
5. Mount Vernon 157 5-0 5
6. San Augustine 112 3-1 6
7. Mineola 107 5-0 9
8. Hughes Springs 103 3-1 7
9. Grapeland 95 5-1 8
10. Joaquin 93 5-0 10
11. Elysian Fields 74 4-1 12
12. Tatum 45 2-1 14
13. Timpson 33 6-0 NR
14. Paul Pewitt 26 2-2 13
15. Diboll 17 2-3 15
Others receiving votes: Harleton 16; Tyler Grace Community 15; Bullard Brook Hill 14; Hawkins 13; DeKalb 11; Rains 5; Winnsboro 4; Hooks 4; Crockett 3; Harmony 1; Tyler All Saints 1.