EIGHTH GRADE
LUFKIN 28, JUDSON 26: Lufkin Purple held on for a 28-26 win over the Judson Blue Devils despite a huge night on the ground from Kelvin Washington.
Washington had 15 carries for 265 yards and scored on runs of 75, 14 and 14 for the Blue Devils.
Maverick Rowe completed 9 of 17 passes for 126 yards and a touchdown and added 14 rushing yards for Judson. Keifer Doxye completed a 29-yard pass and had the 18-yard scoring grab from Rowe, and Trenton Boyd had five catches for 66 yards.
Jacob Alvarez, Michael Yarnell and Juan Alba were standouts on the offensive line, and Nalaylus Boyd, Jamarian Jones, Damien Tipton, Alvarez and Jakeilin Sawyer were listed as defensive standouts.
SEVENTH GRADE
LUFKIN 14, JUDSON 0: Lufkin Purple blanked Judson, 14-0 on Tuesday.
Rashaan Jefferson carried 13 times for 81 yards in the loss for the Blue Devils. Devion Jackson rushed for 22 yards, Jace Peterson five yards, Bradley Williams three yards and Jordan Hobbs six yards. Hobbs also had a 3-yard pass.
Walter Cox, Brady Yoder and Michael Miller were offensive line standouts, and Joshua Thomas and Anthony Trevino led the way defensively.
From Staff Reports