Sports Editor Jack Stallard takes a by-the-numbers look at Spring Hill’s 48-28 win over Nevada Community on Friday at Panther Stadium:
1: Win as Spring Hill’s head football coach for Weston Griffis, who was the team’s offensive coordinator last season. Also the number of days the Panthers had to get ready to play Nevada Community. The Panthers’ originally schedule game with rival White Oak was wiped out due to COVID-19, and the contest against Community wasn’t set until 10 p.m. on Wednesday.
34: Unanswered points for Spring hill to break a 14-14 tie late in the first half
99: Yards on a Panther drive after for a touchdown after the Spring Hill defense stopped the Braves at their 1-yard line in the second quarter
273: Total yards put up by quarterback Brennan Ferguson — 212 though the air and 61 on the ground. Ferguson tossed two TD passes and rushed for one score.
2: TD receptions by Brody Barnhill, who scored on strikes of 24 and 63 yards from Ferguson