GARFIELD LAWRENCE

Tyler Lee

Defensive line

6-4, 240

By the numbers: 33 tackles, 4 sacks, fumble recovery, one defensive TD, one blocked punt

CLAYTON SMITH

Texas High

Defensive line

6-5, 215

By the numbers: 72 tackles, 11 sacks, 21 tackles for loss, 2 forced fumbles

KYLON LISTER

Carthage

Defensive line

6-1, 245

By the numbers: 97 tackles,10 TFL, 7 QB pressures, three sacks, three fumble recoveries, one interception

BRENT WARREN

Sabine

Defensive line

6-2, 200

By the numbers: 147 tackles, 8 sacks, 24 tackles for loss, one forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries, one derensive TD

TABER CHILDS

Harleton

Defensive line

6-2, 215

By the numbers: 98 tackles, 30.5 tackles for loss, six sacks, three fumbles recoveries, 20 QB pressures

JACK JANIS

Tyler Lee

Linebacker

6-1, 225

By the numbers: 95 tackles, 14 TFL, 3.5 sacks, 2 forced fumbles, 1 recovery, 3 PBU

TREVION SNEED

Mineola

Linebacker

6-1, 225

By the numbers: 96 tackles, 15 QB presusres

KYBRIEN JACKSON-JAMERSON

Longview

Linebacker

6-0, 200

By the numbers: 60 tackles, 5 sacks, 9 TFL, 5 PBU, 1 forced fumble

PEYTON SNOW

Winona

Linebacker

5-5, 160

By the numbers: 163 tackles, 3 interceptions, 3 sacks, 3 forced fumbles, 2 fumble recoveries, 1 defensive TD

DONOVAN ADKINS

Kilgore

Defensive back

5-10, 170

By the numbers: 57 tackles, 5 interceptions, 5 PBU

CAYDEN FORTSON

Sabine

Defensive back

6-0, 170

By the numbers: 70 tackles, 6 interceptions (2 returned for TD), 10 PBU, 1 fumble recovery, one KO return for TD

LYRIK RAWLS

Marshall

Defensive back

6-2, 195

By the numbers: 3 interceptions

DILLON WILLIAMS

Nacogdoches

Defensive back

6-0, 180

By the numbers: 63 tackles, 2 interceptions

CALEB ENCARNACION

Lufkin

Kicker

5-10, 155

By the numbers: 52-55 PAT, 8-10 FG; 76 total points

COOPER MCCLURE

Atlanta

Punter

5-11, 180

By the numbers: 22 punts, 38.4 average, long of 52 yards

D.J. ALLEN

Gladewater

Utility

6-0, 200

By the numbers: 20 catches, 565 yards, 8 TD; 26 of 64 passing, 486 yards, 3 TD; 44 carries, 220 yards, 3 TD; 47 tackles, 3 interceptions

JAVONTA THOMAS

Van

Return specialist

5-11, 180

By the numbers: Averaged 21.4 yards per return; Also caught 59 passes for 770 yards and 8 TD and rushed for 330 yards and four TD

 