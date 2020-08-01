GARFIELD LAWRENCE
Tyler Lee
Defensive line
6-4, 240
By the numbers: 33 tackles, 4 sacks, fumble recovery, one defensive TD, one blocked punt
CLAYTON SMITH
Texas High
Defensive line
6-5, 215
By the numbers: 72 tackles, 11 sacks, 21 tackles for loss, 2 forced fumbles
KYLON LISTER
Carthage
Defensive line
6-1, 245
By the numbers: 97 tackles,10 TFL, 7 QB pressures, three sacks, three fumble recoveries, one interception
BRENT WARREN
Sabine
Defensive line
6-2, 200
By the numbers: 147 tackles, 8 sacks, 24 tackles for loss, one forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries, one derensive TD
TABER CHILDS
Harleton
Defensive line
6-2, 215
By the numbers: 98 tackles, 30.5 tackles for loss, six sacks, three fumbles recoveries, 20 QB pressures
JACK JANIS
Tyler Lee
Linebacker
6-1, 225
By the numbers: 95 tackles, 14 TFL, 3.5 sacks, 2 forced fumbles, 1 recovery, 3 PBU
TREVION SNEED
Mineola
Linebacker
6-1, 225
By the numbers: 96 tackles, 15 QB presusres
KYBRIEN JACKSON-JAMERSON
Longview
Linebacker
6-0, 200
By the numbers: 60 tackles, 5 sacks, 9 TFL, 5 PBU, 1 forced fumble
PEYTON SNOW
Winona
Linebacker
5-5, 160
By the numbers: 163 tackles, 3 interceptions, 3 sacks, 3 forced fumbles, 2 fumble recoveries, 1 defensive TD
DONOVAN ADKINS
Kilgore
Defensive back
5-10, 170
By the numbers: 57 tackles, 5 interceptions, 5 PBU
CAYDEN FORTSON
Sabine
Defensive back
6-0, 170
By the numbers: 70 tackles, 6 interceptions (2 returned for TD), 10 PBU, 1 fumble recovery, one KO return for TD
LYRIK RAWLS
Marshall
Defensive back
6-2, 195
By the numbers: 3 interceptions
DILLON WILLIAMS
Nacogdoches
Defensive back
6-0, 180
By the numbers: 63 tackles, 2 interceptions
CALEB ENCARNACION
Lufkin
Kicker
5-10, 155
By the numbers: 52-55 PAT, 8-10 FG; 76 total points
COOPER MCCLURE
Atlanta
Punter
5-11, 180
By the numbers: 22 punts, 38.4 average, long of 52 yards
D.J. ALLEN
Gladewater
Utility
6-0, 200
By the numbers: 20 catches, 565 yards, 8 TD; 26 of 64 passing, 486 yards, 3 TD; 44 carries, 220 yards, 3 TD; 47 tackles, 3 interceptions
JAVONTA THOMAS
Van
Return specialist
5-11, 180
By the numbers: Averaged 21.4 yards per return; Also caught 59 passes for 770 yards and 8 TD and rushed for 330 yards and four TD