KAI HORTON
Carthage
Quarterback
6-4, 220
By the numbers: 253 of 415, 3,746 yards, 49 touchdowns, 6 interceptions
CALEB BERRY
Lufkin
Running back
6-2, 215
By the numbers: 864 yards, 13 TD; Verbal to Washington
KADEN MEREDITH
Longview
Running back
5-9, 185
By the numbers: 183 carries, 1,646 yards, 20 TD; 6 catches, 102 yards
MASON COURTNEY
Carthage
Running back
5-11, 200
By the numbers: 231 caries, 1,679 yards, 18 TD; 39 catches, 471 yards, 5 TD
MATTHEW BOWER
Union Grove
Fullback
5-10, 175
By the numbers:151 caries, 932 yards, 9 TD; 5 catches, 95 yards; Solid blocker for team that averaged 261.1 yards per game rushing
MONTRELL SMITH
Carthage
Tight end
6-3, 220
By the numbers: 28 catches, 279 yards, 4 TD; Graded out at 90 percent with 17 knockdowns
JALEN HALE
Longview
Receiver
6-2, 175
By the numbers: 7 catches, 164 yards, 3 TD; First freshman to play varsity football for Longview in John King’s 16 seasons
DOZIE IFEADI
T.K. Gorman
Receiver
6-2, 200
By the numbers: 39 catches, 850 yards, 11 TD
DYLAN FLUELLEN
Gilmer
Receiver
6-2, 180
By the numbers: 40 catches, 669 yards, 6 TD
TYRESE JONES
Spring Hill
Receiver
5-11, 175
By the numbers: 38 catches, 757 yards, 5 TD
DION DANIELS
Tyler Lee
Offensive line
6-4, 270
By the numbers: Three-year starter with “countless” pancakes, according to the coach
TEE KELLUM
Carthage
Offensive line
5-10, 325
By the numbers:Graded out at 94 percent with 47 knockdowns
CHRISTIAN WEBB
Pine Tree
Offensive line
6-3, 245
By the numbers: Key blocker for a team that averaged 37.5 points and 498 yards per game, had a 2,000-yard passer and a pair of 1,000-yard rushers and a 1,000-yard receiver
JACKSON ANDERSON
Mineola
Offensive line
6-3, 290
By the numbers: Verbal to Colorado
TORI PHILLIPS
PLEASANT GROVE
Offensive line
6-7, 295
By the numbers: Key blocker for defending state champs