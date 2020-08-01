KAI HORTON

Carthage

Quarterback

6-4, 220

By the numbers: 253 of 415, 3,746 yards, 49 touchdowns, 6 interceptions

CALEB BERRY

Lufkin

Running back

6-2, 215

By the numbers: 864 yards, 13 TD; Verbal to Washington

KADEN MEREDITH

Longview

Running back

5-9, 185

By the numbers: 183 carries, 1,646 yards, 20 TD; 6 catches, 102 yards

MASON COURTNEY

Carthage

Running back

5-11, 200

By the numbers: 231 caries, 1,679 yards, 18 TD; 39 catches, 471 yards, 5 TD

MATTHEW BOWER

Union Grove

Fullback

5-10, 175

By the numbers:151 caries, 932 yards, 9 TD; 5 catches, 95 yards; Solid blocker for team that averaged 261.1 yards per game rushing

MONTRELL SMITH

Carthage

Tight end

6-3, 220

By the numbers: 28 catches, 279 yards, 4 TD; Graded out at 90 percent with 17 knockdowns

JALEN HALE

Longview

Receiver

6-2, 175

By the numbers: 7 catches, 164 yards, 3 TD; First freshman to play varsity football for Longview in John King’s 16 seasons

DOZIE IFEADI

T.K. Gorman

Receiver

6-2, 200

By the numbers: 39 catches, 850 yards, 11 TD

DYLAN FLUELLEN

Gilmer

Receiver

6-2, 180

By the numbers: 40 catches, 669 yards, 6 TD

TYRESE JONES

Spring Hill

Receiver

5-11, 175

By the numbers: 38 catches, 757 yards, 5 TD

DION DANIELS

Tyler Lee

Offensive line

6-4, 270

By the numbers: Three-year starter with “countless” pancakes, according to the coach

TEE KELLUM

Carthage

Offensive line

5-10, 325

By the numbers:Graded out at 94 percent with 47 knockdowns

CHRISTIAN WEBB

Pine Tree

Offensive line

6-3, 245

By the numbers: Key blocker for a team that averaged 37.5 points and 498 yards per game, had a 2,000-yard passer and a pair of 1,000-yard rushers and a 1,000-yard receiver

JACKSON ANDERSON

Mineola

Offensive line

6-3, 290

By the numbers: Verbal to Colorado

TORI PHILLIPS

PLEASANT GROVE

Offensive line

6-7, 295

By the numbers: Key blocker for defending state champs

 