PALESTINE – Donovan Adkins scored a touchdown three different ways, Dalton McElyea had four touchdown passes, and the Kilgore Bulldogs blew open what was a close game at the half for a 49-21 win here at Wildcat Stadium on Friday night.
The win allows the Bulldogs to get out of the gate strong in District 9-4A, Division I. Kilgore (3-2 overall) is off next Friday night, the regular built-in open date, and then hosts Mabank on Oct. 9, the Bulldogs’ second district game.
McElyea threw a touchdown pass on each of the Bulldogs’ first two possessions: the first went to Adkins, a 14-yard catch and score, and the second to running back Tray Epps, who went untouched 45 yards for a touchdown.
Kilgore’s defense forced Palestine to turn the ball over on downs on its first three possessions, but the Wildcats finally got lucky: they recovered a fumble, returned it inside Kilgore’s 10-yard-line, and running back Jakayron Conley scored his first of three total touchdowns to cut the lead to 14-7.
After a 6-yard touchdown pass to Omarion Smith, Kilgore took a 21-14 lead into the half.
The Bulldogs allowed the Wildcats to get another score, a game-tying score by Conley. But the rest of the second half belonged to Kilgore.
KHS had a blocked field goal, then drove 95 yards for the go-ahead score, McElyea’s fourth TD pass of the night, another 45-yarder to Jermaine Roney.
The Bulldogs forced a punt, and Adkins would score his second touchdown, this one on a 47-yard punt return. And three plays later, after the kickoff and two downs, Adkins incredibly scored again, a pick-six return for a 28-yard touchdown.
Palestine added a 70-yard TD pass to Dominique Milton in the fourth quarter, but then Epps scored again, this one on a 67-yard run, putting the icing on the cake.
Epps finished with 126 yards rushing and the touchdown, and the 45-yard TD catch. Roney had two catches for 49 yards and the score. Adkins had three for 21 yards and the score, the punt return for the score and the pick-six.
Cade Pippen had four catches for 74 yards. Smith had the 6-yard touchdown catch, and Brian Brown had a catch for 7 yards.
McElyea was 13-of-20 for 208 yards, the four scores, and no interceptions.