Look for the 2019 All-East Texas Football Team, a list of the top players from the combined coverage areas of the Longview News-Journal and Marshall News Messenger. The elite team includes a Coach of the Year, Offensive and Defensive Players of the Year, Offensive and Defensive Newcomers of the Year as well as first team, second team and honorable mention selections. Also, check out a video of our superlatives at etvarsity.com.
COMING SUNDAY
ET Football: All East Texas Team to be released on Sunday
- From Staff Reports
-
- Updated
Jack Stallard
Sports editor
