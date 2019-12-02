Alto’s Harmon West earned overall Most Valuable Player honors, while Carlisle earned three of the league’s superlatives with the release of the District 10-2A Division I All-District list.
Other superlatives went to Carlisle’s Carlos DeLeon (offensive MVP), Alto’s Cayle Irvin (defensive MVP), Carlisle’s Jamion Turner and Alto’s Todd Duplichain (utility), Hawkins’ Braden Adams (Newcomer of the Year), Carlisle’s Aaron Gallegos (special teams) and Alto’s Ricky Meeks (Coach of the Year).
Voting was conducted by the district’s coaches.
FIRST TEAM
OFFENSE
Line: Foster Hall, Alto; Josh Castillo, Alto; Trent Ballowe, Big Sandy; Jason Winfrey, Carlisle; Tank Randell, Hawkins; Quarterback: Zach Conde, Hawkins; Running back: Aaron Skinner, Alto; Kedron Brown, Big Sandy; Dakarai Menefee, Big Sandy; Matthew Bower, Union Grove; Receiver: Vi’Dareous High, Alto; Victor Camacho, Carlisle
DEFENSE
Line: Foster Hall, Alto; Josh Castillo, Alto; Ayden Player, Carlisle; Louie Garza, Carlisle; Conner Ferguson, Union Grove; Linebacker: Caden Minter, Big Sandy; Alex Garza, Carlisle; Alexis Sainz, Carlisle; Cade Willis, Cushing; Thadd Turner, Cushing; Kayden Upchurch, Hawkins; Randall Miller, Hawkins; Cannon Cowan, Union Grove; Back: Jerrion Skinner, Alto; Clayton Terry, Alto; Zach Conde, Hawkins
SECOND TEAM
OFFENSE
Line: Ryan Griffith, Alto; Jordan Skinner, Alto; Dylan Budynkiewiez, Big Sady; Joel Fraser, Carlisle; Andrew Parrott, Carlisle; Alex Garza, Carlisle; Alexis Sainz, Carlisle; Buddy Holmes, Hawkins; Quarterback: Chase Mead, Union Grove; Running back: Reid Allen, Cushing; Paeton Smith, Hawkins; Kayden Upchurch, Hawkins; Tight end: Jer’Darious Bolton, Alto; Receiver: Skyler Atkins, Alto; Brett Roland, Carlisle
DEFENSE
Line: Jordan Skinner, Alto; Josh Shipman, Big Sandy; Linebacker: Isaack Weatherford, Alto; Jackson Howell, Alto; Thomas Wallace, Cushing; Jeramy Torres, Hawkins; Kooper Smith, Union Grove; Back: Skyler Atkins, Alto; Carter Oswalt, Big Sandy; Levi Gholston, Carlisle; Jessie McHenry, Hawkins; Grayson Barnett, Union Grove; Kicker: Colton Maxwell, Big Sandy