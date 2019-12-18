Pine Tree's Gabe Adams and Hallsville's Dale Dawes headed up the list of area players earning a spot on the 2019 Texas Associated Press Sports Editors Class 5A All-State Team released on Wednesday.
The team was selected by APSE members based on nominations from coaches and media members from around the state using regular-season statistics only.
Adams and Dawes were both honorable mention selections on offense, Adams at receiver and Dawes on the offensive line.
Adams caught 47 passes for 1,004 yards and 10 touchdowns and added a pair of rushing touchdowns for the Pirates. Dawes graded out at 93 percent with 23 pancake blocks and zero sacks allowed.
Also earning all-state honors were second team running back Jordan Jenkins of Lindale, honorable mention receiver Chris Carpenter of Jacksonville, honorable mention running back and defensive back Kitan Crawford of John Tyler and honorable mention defensive back Jerrin Thompson of Lufkin.
Jenkins carried 207 times for 1,321 yards and 15 touchdowns. Carpenter had 60 catches for 980 yards and 10 touchdowns. Thompson finished with 59 tackles, three tackles for loss, two passes defended and a forced fumble.
Crawford, who signed with Texas on Wednesday, rushed for 1,065 yards and 12 touchdowns, caught 21 passes for 287 yards and a TD and had 33 tackles and three interceptions on the defensive side.
Player of the Year honors went to Frisco Lone Star receiver Marvin Mims and Abilene Cooper defensive back Dylon Davis. Mims caught 72 passes for 1,866 yards and had 27 total touchdowns. Davis finished with 67 tackles, 12 interceptions, three interception returns for touchdowns, nine passes broken up and three fumble recoveries.