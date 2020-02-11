From Staff Reports
Led by two-way standout Hunter Wallace of Harleton, East Texas had a large contingent of players selected to the Texas Sports Writers Association Class 2A All-State Team released on Tuesday.
The team was selected by TSWA members based on nominations from coaches and media members from around the state.
Wallace, who signed with East Texas Baptist University on Tuesday, was a first team pick at fullback and an honorable mention selection at linebacker. He rushed for 2,103 yards and 31 touchdowns and recorded 124 tackles, 20.5 tackles for loss, four forced fumbles, three fumble recoveries and two sacks.
Running back Kendre Miller of Mount Enterprise was also selected to the first team after rushing for 2,805 yards and 34 touchdowns while also passing for 455 yards and seven scores.
Second team selections from the area were Carlisle kicker Aaron Gallegos and Harleton defensive lineman Taber Childs, while Carlisle punter Louie Garza earned third team honors. Garza was also an honorable mention pick on the defensive line.
Earning honorable mention status were Harleton guard Beau Simmons, Union Grove offensive tackle Conner Ferguson, Carlisle quarterback Carlos DeLeon, Union Grove fullback Matthew Bower, Harleton defensive linemen Brady King and Jaydn Salazar, Big Sandy linebacker Caden Minter and Union Grove defensive back Grayson Barnett.
Refugio quarterback Austin Ochoa earned Offensive Player of the Year honors, and teammate Zavien Wills was named the classification’s top defensive player after leading the Bobcats to a Division I state championship. Ochoa passed for 3,004 yards and 30 touchdowns and rushed for 552 yards and 13 more scores. Wills racked up 215 tackles, 39 tackles for loss, eight sacks, two forced fumbles, three passes defended and an interception.
Refugio’s Jason Herring and Mart’s Kevin Hoffman shared Coach of the Year accolades.