KILGORE (10-1) VS. STAFFORD (7-4)
When/Where: 7 P.M. Friday, Sheldon ISD Panther Stadium, Houston
Notable
Kilgore: Davin Rider (176 carries, 1,819 yards, 25 TD; 8 catches, 128 yards; 39 tackles, 2 blocked kicks, 2 interceptions) … Da’Marion Van Zandt (104 of 173, 1,773 yards, 18 TD) … Jermaine Roney (32 catches, 542 yards, 9 TD) … Corey Rider (13 catches, 389 yards, 5 TD; 33 tackles) … Alex Chavez (36 tackles, 2 sacks) … Omarion Smith (55 tackles) … Chris Ervin (87 tackles, 6 TFL, 2 interceptions, 6 pass breakups, 3 forced fumbles, 3 fumble recoveries) … Kendall Dunn (68 tackles) … Peyton Christian (3 sacks) … Chris McGhee (3 sacks)
Stafford: Brayden Batiste (76 of 135, 938 yards, 16 Td, 8 interceptions; 85 carries, 416 yards, 4 TD) … Jamaal Wiley (180 carries, 1,115 yards, 16 TD) … Jordan Barrett (21 catches, 288 yards, 3 TD) … Tyler Miller (19 catches, 335 yards, 6 TD) … Andrew Huff (85 tackles)
Did you know: Davin Rider has rushed for 627 yards and 8 touchdowns in the last two games for Kilgore
Last week: Kilgore 37, Huffman-Hargrave 20; Stafford 50, Houston Furr 7
Up next: The winner will face either Chapel Hill or Brazosport next week
PITTSBURG (4-7) VS. QUINLAN FORD (11-0)
When/Where: 7 p.m. Friday, Gerald Prim Stadium, Sulphur Springs
Notable
Pittsburg: Brayden Bolton (23 of 33, 416 yards, 5 TD, 1 interception; 136 carries, 1,208 yards, 17 TD; 54 tackles, 4 interceptions) … Melvin Bates (83 carries, 328 yards, 3 TD) … Jaylen Holloway (51 carries, 374 yards, 5 TD) … Rickey Duffey (7 catches, 201 yards, 2 TD) … Ty Price (55 tackles) … Terrell Williams (67 tackles, 6 sacks) … Christian Bates (102 tackles)
Q. Ford: Rowdy Rowan (16 of 34, 461 yards, 2 Td, 2 interceptions; 107 carries, 1,071 yards, 14 TD) … Jadonavan Williams (172 carries, 1,987 yards, 27 TD) … Kaiden Roden (168 carries, 1,840 yards, 24 TD; 122 tackles)
Did you know: Quinlan Ford has rushed for 5,610 yards and 77 touchdowns this season … Pittsburg and Quinlan Ford have met once in the playoffs, with Pittsburg notching a 53-13 win in a 2009 first-round game
Last week: Pittsburg 53, Brownsboro 0; Quinlan Ford 49, Godley 23
Up next: The winner will face either Glen Rose or Pleasant Grove next week
GILMER (10-1) VS. CADDO MILLS (8-3)
When/Where: 7 p.m. Friday, Hanby Stadium, Mesquite
Notable
Gilmer: Brandon Tennison (164 or 232, 2,444 yards, 20 TD, 3 interceptions; 65 carries, 377 yards, 2 TD) … Ashton Haynes (110 carries, 953 yards, 19 TD; 17 catches, 266 yards, 2 TD) … Ladaylon Jackson (67 carries, 583 yards, 8 TD) … Jay Rockwell (29 catches, 488 yards, 4 TD) … Rohan Fluellen (50 catches, 834 yards, 8 TD; 5 interceptions))… Omero Orona (81 tackles) … Jose Hernandez (83 tackles) … Matthew Burton (89 tackles, 19 TFL, 9 sacks) … Derrick Borda (78 tackles, 5 sacks)
Caddo Mills: Jason Thomason (188 of 343, 2,906 yards, 35 TD, 10 interceptions; 50 carries, 304 yards, 4 TD) … Adrian Baxter (157 carries, 993 yards, 14 TD) … Caden Lemmon (48 catches, 851 yards, 8 TD) … Jett Saldivar (39 catches, 506 yards, 5 TD)
Did you know: Gilmer has passed for 2,525 yards and 21 touchdowns and rushed for 2,837 yards and 47 TDs this season … Since giving up 28 points to No. 1 ranked Carthage back on Sept. 2, Gilmer hasn’t allowed more than 15 points in six straight games … Gilmer and Caddo Mills have met twice in the playoffs, with Gilmer winning 63-14 in a 2017 second-round game and 38-14 in a 2020 fourth-round game
Last week: Gilmer 71, Mexia 14; Caddo Mills 24, Hillsboro 14
Up next: The winner will face either Van or Sunnyvale next week
GLADEWATER (8-2) VS. GRANDVIEW (9-2)
When/Where: 7 p.m. Friday, Royse City ISD Stadium
Notable
Gladewater: D.J. Allen (41 of 90, 664 yards, 3 TD, 6 interceptions; 85 carries, 836 yards, 8 TD) … 9 catches, 158 yards) … Za Campbell (91 carries, 692 yards, 11 TD; 76 tackles, 2 interceptions) … Kollin Lewis (24 catches, 482 yards, 2 TD) … Frank Sierra (46 tackles) … Calan Castles (55 tackles, 4 sacks) … Ben Alvarez (58 tackles) … Zach Polanco (4 sacks)
Grandview: Ryder Hayes (24 of 28, 380 yards, 4 TD, 1 interception last week vs. Teague) … Kason English (8 catches, 110 yards, 3 TD last week) … Hudson Ross (88 rushing yards, 11 receiving yards last week) … Casey Cannon (11 carries, 115 yards last week)
Did you know: Gladewater’s two losses this season have come to 4A Gilmer and 4A Kilgore … Since the loss to Kilgore back on Sept. 17, the Bears have won seven in a row … Grandview piled up 628 yards last week offensively, while the defense allowed just 152 yards and came away with three interceptions
Last week: Gladewater 49, Bonham 10; Grandview 49, Teague 7
Up next: The winner will face either Mount Vernon or Whitney next week
WEST RUSK (11-0) VS. NEW WAVERLY (9-2)
When/Where: 7 p.m. Friday, Driskell Stadium, Crockett
Notable
West Rusk: Andon Mata (122 of 193, 2,220 yards, 32 TD, 3 interceptions; 33 carries, 327 yards, 7 TD) … Tate Winings (122 carries, 988 yards, 10 TD) … Jamal Ford (95 carries, 895 yards, 10 TD) … Geremiah Smith (28 catches, 755 yards, 12 TD) … Omarion Anthony (25 catches, 445 yards, 7 TD) … Will Jackson (39 catches, 626 yards, 8 TD) … Jeremiah Edwards (121 tackles, 11 TFL) … Jimmie Harper (93 tackles, 13 TFL) … Bryant Mason (92 tacles) … Torami Dixon (82 tackles, 4 sacks) … Calvin Mason (77 tackles) … Carson Martin (4 interceptions)
New Waverly: QB Sebastine Amaro … RB Peyton Cooper … LB Will Larrison
Did you know: West Rusk has passed for 2,294 yards and 33 touchdowns and rushed for 2,980 yards and 38 scores this season
Last week: West Rusk 64, Hooks 26; New Waverly 6, Hughes Springs 44
Up next: The winner will face either Daingerfield or Elysian Fields next week
DAINGERFIELD (9-2) VS. ELYSIAN FIELDS (9-2)
When/Where: 7 p.m. Friday, Eagle Stadium, Tatum
Notable
Daingerfield: Dee Lewis (140 of 242, 2,869 yards, 32 TD, 19 carries, 127 yards, 1 TD; 127 tackles, 13 TFL, 5 forced fumbles, 3 interceptions) … D’Co Wright (132 carries, 1,242 yards, 16 TD) … Aeryn Hampton (21 carries, 300 yards, 6 TD; 30 catches, 709 yards, 8 TD; 9 interceptions) … C.J. Gilbert (46 catches, 863 yards, 10 TD; 8 interceptions) … (Jakevian Rodgers (25 catches, 512 yards, 3 TD) … Lathan Sauceda (22 catches, 474 yards, 6 TD) … Ladante Johnson (96 tackles, 6 sacks, 20 TFL, 5 forced fumbles) … Quinn Webb (110 tackles)
Elysian Fields: RB/LB William Goodnight (141 carries, 1,358 yards, 19 TD; 9 catches, 90 yards, 1 TD; 83 tackles, 12 TFL, 2 INT, 5 PBU, 4 forced fumbles) … RB Dravion Rather (102 carries, 697 yards, 7 TD) … WR Bradan Manning (38 catches, 647 yards, 7 TD) … QB Landon Swank (45-of-79, 701 yards, 9 TD, 5 INT) … QB Lawson Swank (44-of-74, 619 yards, 10 TD, 2 INT) … LB Jace Greenslate (108 tackles, 2 TFL, 1 sack, 4 QB hurries, 1 PBU, 2 fumble recoveries) … LB Corrdaro McPhail (94 tackles, 6 TFL, 1 INT, 1 PBU)
Did you know: Daingerfield has outscored opponents 136-38 in the first quarter, 134-62 in the second quarter, 92-50 in the third quarter, 132-41 in the fourth quarter and 484-192 overall this season ... This is a rematch of a Sept. 17 game, which Elysian Fields won 44-28
Last week: Daingerfield 50, Harmony 12; Elysian Fields 48, Kountze 17
Up next: The winner will face either West Rusk or New Waverly next week
WASKOM (10-1) VS. TROUP (8-3)
When/Where: 7 p.m. Friday, Pirate Stadium, Longview
Notable
Waskom: QB Cole Watson (37-of-63, 754 yards, 10 TD, 2 INT; 82 carries, 862 yards, 22 TD) … RB Tesean Hamilton (84 carries, 856 yards, 12 TD) … WR DJ Feaster (9 catches, 148 yards, 2 TD; 53 carries, 1,008 yards, 16 TD) … WR Carson Gonzalez (13 catches, 336 yards, 4 TD) … LB Trey Stevenson (111 tackles, 22 TFL, 7 sacks, 1 forced fumble, 10 QB pressures) … DL Carter Watson (63 tackles, 23 TFL, 1.5 sacks, 1 fumble recovery, 2 QB pressures) … DB Zay Thomas (48 tackles, 5 TFL, 1 fumble recovery, 1 forced fumble, 7 PBU, 4 INT, 1 blocked kick)
Troup: Grayson Hearon (114 of 214, 2,027 yards, 12 TD, 11 interceptions) … Kevin Pierce (162 carries, 1,185 yards, 22 TD) … Logan Womack (35 catches, 593 yards, 3 TD) … Charles Boyd (106 tackles) … Kaden Mahoney (139 tackles) … Bradley Adams (5.5 sacks)
Did you know: Waskom and Troup have met in the playoffs twice, with Troup winning a 1973 first-round game, 28-3, and also winning a 2018 second-round game, 47-21
Last week: Waskom 62, Corrigan-Camden 7; Troup 52, Paul Pewitt 34
Up next: The winner will face either Newton or DeKalb next week
BECKVILLE (11-0) VS. HEARNE (8-3)
When/Where: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Kimbrough Stadium, Murphy
Notable
Beckville: Ryan Harris (73 of 115, 1,627 yards, 24 TD, 5 interceptions; 89 carries, 966 yards, 22 TD; 104 tackles, 2 interceptions) … J’Koby Williams (1 TD pass; 95 carries, 1,174 yards, 17 TD; 21 catches, 490 yards, 8 TD) … Bo Hammons (58 carries, 598 yards, 7 TD; 1 TD reception; 99 tackles, 9 TFL, 2 sacks) … Karter Jones (2 rushing TD, 1 TD reception) … Will Bogs (27 carries, 304 yards, 3 TD; 79 tackles) … Matt Barr (1 TD passing, 1 TD rushing, 20 catches, 567 yards, 9 TD) … Gage Berry (15 catches, 220 yards, 3 TD) … Adam Gregory (82 tackles, 6 sacks, 11 TFL, 3 forced fumbles)
Hearne: Keyshawn Langham (63 of 123, 934 yards, 14 Td, 13 interceptions; 101 carries, 498 yards, 7 TD) … Jabari Dunn (46 carries, 615 yards, 6 TD; 25 catches, 402 yards, 2 TD) … Jecory McGrew (94 carries, 442 yards, 5 TD)
Did you know: Beckville defeated Hearne 41-38 in a second-round playoff game last season … Hearne was 2-3 after five games this season, but has won six in a row heading into Friday’s game
Last week: Beckville 50, Joaquin 24; Hearne 38, Normangee 0
Up next: The winner will face either Timpson or Thorndale next week
HAWKINS (7-4) VS. CENTERVILLE (10-1)
When/Where: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Panther Stadium, Palestine
Notable
Hawkins: Kayden Upchurch (144 carries, 1,296 yards) … Jeramy Torres (119 carries, 1,128 yards) … Braden Adams (83 carries, 526 yards) … Drew Dacus (130 rushing yards; 7 catches, 144 yards, 2 TD) … Julian Frazier (204 rushing yards, 59 receiving yards) … Derek Theriot … Logan Reeve … Cort Gambino
Centerville: Centerville’s lone loss was a 27-19 decision to 3A playoff team Corrigan-Camden. Since that loss, the Tigers have allowed a touchdown or less in five of nine games
Did you know: Hawkins’ win over Garrison last week was the first playoff win for the Hawks since 1991
Last week: Hawkins 31, Garrison 20; Centerville 34, Rosebud-Lott 7
Up next: The winner will face either Holland or Shelbyville next week
CHRISTIAN HERITAGE (9-1) VS. FW CLASSICAL (9-2)
When/Where: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Eagle Stadium, Carrollton
Notable
CHCS: Abe Rutherford (3 catches, 42 yards, TD last week vs. Christ The King) … Boaz Dyess (1 TD receiving; 20 tackles last week) … Ethan Moczygemba (1 rushing TD, 17 tackles, 1 sack last week) … Trey Stone (9 of 15, 120 yards, 3 TD passing; 9 carries, 188 yards, 4 TD; 10 tackles last week) … Luke Land (1 TD reception, 10 tackles last week) … Cason Owens (2 TD rushing, 15 tackles last week) … Thomas Peeler (rushing TD last week)
Did you know: Since losing to East Texas Homeschool in the season opener, Christian Heritage Classical School has reeled off nine straight wins – outscoring opponents 568-119 during that span and scoring at least 53 points in each of those wins … The 79 points scored last week were the most points scored by the Sentinels since scoring 89 in a shutout of King’s Academy in the second game of the season
Last week: Christian Heritage Classical School 79, Christ The King 36; Fort Worth Classical Covenant 50, Abilene Christian 0
ET HOMESCHOOL (8-1) VS. NORTHSIDE SPORTS (8-2)
When/Where: 7 p.m. Friday, Roughrider Stadium, Center
Notable
ET Homeschool: Elias Barr (43 of 70, 605 yards, 13 TD; 19 carries, 155 yards, 2 TD; 44 tackles) … Josh Dragoo (85 carries, 806 yards, 17 TD; 7 catches, 100 yards, 3 TD) … Ethan Gallant (62 carries, 689 yards, 8 TD; 6 catches, 70 yards, 1 TD) … Dade Goforth (44 tackles, 2 sacks) … Beau Thompson (3 interceptions) … Evan Trimble (31 tackles)
Northside: Griff Williams (212 of 328, 3,364 yards, 64 TD, 6 interceptions) … Kaven Geoffrion (45 carries, 340 yards, 5 TD) … Kole Alexander (76 catches, 1,360 yards, 26 TD) … Aidan Moorman (61 catches, 1,172 yards, 20 TD)
Did you know: East Texas Homeschool has scored at least 40 points in eight of its nine games this season, with a high of 79 coming against King’s Academy. The Chagers have also scored 70, 66 and 60 in games this season
Last week: East Texas Homeschool 66, Fort Bend Homeschool 34; Northside Sports 48, Victoria Cobra Homeschool 18