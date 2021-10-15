9-4A DIVISION I
PALESTINE 38, HENDERSON 28: PALESTINE – The Palestine Wildcats used a late touchdown on a halfback pass to put things away, holding on for a 38-28 win over the Henderson Lions on Friday at Wildcat Stadium.
Henderson falls to 4-3 overall and 1-2 in district play, while Palestine moves to 4-4 and 2-2.
Henderson took the early lead when Dallas Alexander scored on a 3-yard run midway through the first quarter, but Palestine’s Luke James booted a 29-yard field goal early in the second to get the Wildcats on the board and make it a 7-3 contest.
Henderson extended the lead to 14-3 just 12 second later when Jacobe Robinson went up top and hit Tobaius Jackson on a 75-yard pitch and catch, but Palestine came right back with a 37-yard touchdown pass from Jerrod Walker to Jermany Walker. The PAT failed, and Henderson led 14-9 with 9:05 left in the half.
Palestine took the lead with 2:33 left on a 3-yard touchdown run by Walker, and the Wildcats enjoyed a 17-14 advantage at the break.
The homestanding Wildcats pushed the lead to 24-14 with 8:18 left in the third on a 24-yard touchdown run by Walker, but the Lions answered quickly when Alexander crashed in from the 1 less than a minute later following a 42-yard pass from Jacobe Robinson to Jamal Robinson. The PAT trimmed Palestine’s lead to 24-21 with 7:37 left in the third.
It didn’t stay that way long as Shedrick Dudley broke off a 70-yard TD run just 44 seconds later to move Palestine back in front by 10, 31-21, with 6:53 to play in the quarter.
Three minutes later, Jacobe Robinson hit Jamal Robinson on a 37-yard scoring pass to pull the Lions to within three, 31-28, at the 3:17 mark of the third.
The Wildcats put thins away with 1:07 left when Taj’Shawn Wilson completed a 15-yard halfback pass to Walker to move Palestine in front 38-28.
Jermany Walker rushed for 136 yards on 13 carries for Palestine.
9-3A DIVISION II
W. RUSK 62, WINONA 0: NEW LONDON - Andon Mata passed for 343 yards and a school-record six touchdowns, and the West Rusk Raiders remained unbeaten on the year with a 62-0 shutout of Winona.
Mata completed 19 of 25 passes and threw TD scores to four different receivers.
Will Jackson caught six passes for 101 yards and two touchdowns. Omarion Anthony had three catches for 61 yards and two touchdowns. Jeremiah Smith hauled in three passes for 54 yards and a TD, and Tate Winings had two catches for 41 yards and a score.
Ty Harper finished with three catches for 57 yards, and Noah Murphy rushed for 84 yards and two touchdowns on just four carries.
Smith also returned a punt 80 yards for a touchdown as the Raiders improved to 7-0 overall and 3-0 in the district.
Winona drops to 2-6 and 1-3.
10-3A DIVISION II
DAINGERFIELD 46, REDWATER 0: DAINGERFIELD - Daingerfield scored on offense and twice on defense, rolling to a 46-0 win over the Redwater Dragons on Friday.
The Tigers move to 5-2, overall and 3-0 in district play with the win. Redwater drops to 3-5 and 0-4.
Aeryn Hampton scored on a 40-yard run and Jakevian Rodgers hauled in a two-point conversion pass from Dee Lewis with 4:06 left in the opening quarter to give the Tigers all the points they would need in this one, but Daingerfield was just getting started.
Lewis hit C.J. Gilbert with a 26-yard TD pass with 3:51 left, and then Aaron Lewis returned an interception 38 yards for a touchdown to close out the first quarter with the Tigers leading 20-0.
A safety forced by Ladante Johnson made it 22-0, and D.Co Wright went in from the 4-yard line on a run to make it 28-0 before Hampton picked off a pass and raced 77 yards for a Pick Six and a 34-0 halftime lead.
After a scoreless third, Quinn Webb (3 yards) and Antonio Peters (11 yards) got into the scoring act with short runs to make the final 46-0.
6-3A DIVISION I
TATUM 30, ATLANTA 20: TATUM - Kendric Malone tossed three touchdown passes - including the go-ahead score with 5:29 left - and put the game away with an interception return for a score as the Tatum Eagles rallied for a 30-20 win over the Atlanta Rabbits.
Tatum improves to 6-1 overall and 2-1 in the district with the win. Atlanta drops to 0-8 and 0-4.
Tatum took a 7-0 lead at the 9:28 mark of the first on an 18-yard touchdown pass from Malone to Kendall Williams, and after Atlanta's La'Randion Dowden got the Rabbits on the board with a 10-yard run, Malone and Jayden Boyd hooked up on a 7-yard TD pass for a 13-6 Tatum lead less than a minute into the second quarter.
Dowden's 9-yard touchdown run and a two-point conversion pass from Jack Plunk to Ahmani Jackson gave Atlanta a 14-13 lead, but Tatum moved back on top 16-14 with 2:10 left on a 34-yard field goal by Jose Ventura.
Dowden's 31-yard touchdown run with just 16 seconds left gave Atlanta a 20-16 halftime lead, but Malone hit Williams on a 41-yard scoring toss at the 5:29 mark of the fourth and then picked off a pass and raced 40 yards for a TD less than a minute later to seal the victory.
LATE THURSDAY
11-3A DIVISION II
HARLETON 19, O. CITY 13: ORE CITY - Tabor Childs carried 29 times for 214 yards and a pair of touchdowns, and Harleton piled up 371 rushing yards on the way to a 19-13 win over the Ore City Rebels on Thursday in the KYKX Game of the Week.
Cameron Johnson added 119 yards and a touchdown on 11 carries for the Wildcats, who improved to 3-4 overall and 2-1 in district play. Carson Brown completed 4 of 8 passes for 36 yards and added 27 rushing yards. Zane Stroman caught one pass for 27 yards.
Jeremy Kyle completed 7 of 16 passes for 130 yards and a touchdown and rushed for 95 yards on 14 carries in the loss for Ore City.
Brett Byrd carried 20 times for 118 yards and a a touchdown, and Allen Nigreville caught four passes for 95 yards and a score.
Byrd had 11 tackles, Nigreville nine tackles and a forced fumble, Noah Garcia 13 tackles, Colby Plasterer 12 tackles and Jasper Holt eight tackles and a tackle for loss.
Harleton will host Waskom and Ore City (1-7, 0-4) will visit Elysian Fields on Oct. 22.
JUNIOR VARSITY
T. HIGH 28, P. TREE 12: TEXARKANA - Texas High scored two early touchdowns to build a lead and held on for a 28-12 win over Pine Tree.
Jailyn Robinson scored a pair of rushing touchdowns in the loss for Pine Tree.
N. DIANA 26, E. FIELDS 12: Davyon Mapps carried 13 times for 187 yards and four touchdowns to lead New Diana past Elysian Fields, 26-12.
Jaiden Williams completed 8 of 12 passes for 118 yards and a touchdown and added 24 rushing yards. Jaiydyn Johnson rushed for 43 yards and caught three passes for 67 yards, and Landon Holly had four catches for 52 yards.
Defensive standouts for New Diana were Angel Ruiz (14 tackles), Mapps (8 tackles), Johnson (4 tackles, interception), Hadly Oveby (5 tackles) and Holly (3 tackles).
EIGHT GRADE
N. DIANA 20, E. FIELDS 14: Peyton Jones caught seven passes for 167 yards and three touchdowns as New Diana earned a 20-14 win over Elysian Fields.
Reed Morris completed 7 of 15 passes for 75 yards and two scores and Levi Green threw a 58-yard TD pass on his only attempt. Kason Anding rushed for 43 yards, Khamarion Ingram added 22 rushing yards and Green had two catches for 15 yards to go along with four tackles on defense.
Ingram had eight tackles, Anding three tackles and Blayne McCrary seven tackles and two tackles for loss.
SEVENTH GRADE
N. DIANA 40, E. FIELDS 24: Dejuan Johnson rushed for 158 yards and three touchdowns, returned a kickoff for a TD and added 12 tackles and an interception on the defensive side in New Diana's 40-24 win over Elysian Fields.
Tyler McCoy rushed for 78 yards and two scores on eight carries.
Hunter Davis (5 tackles, TFL), Clayton Pate (4 tackles), Jacob Stevenson (7 tackles) and Carter Burks (5 tackles, interception) were top defensive players for the Eagles.