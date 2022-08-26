MARSHALL 40, TYLER 29: MARSHALL — The Marshall Mavericks went old school on Friday, using a stout rushing attack to run pass the Tyler Lions, 40-29, in football opener at Maverick Stadium.
J.Q. Davis and Byrd Robinson each had more than 100 yards rushing by halftime as the Mavs bounced out to a 33-19 halftime lead and was never really in trouble.
Marshall rushed for an astounding 302 yards on 47 attempts. Davis led the Mavs with 153 yards and three touchdowns on 25 carries. His backfield mate, Robinson, added 121 yards on 10 attempts.
Collier Slone, despite throwing for just 47 yards, threw two touchdowns — 22 yards to Robinson and 5 yards to Jacorey Smith.
Marshall had 25 first downs. The Mavericks did have 16 penalties for 160 yards.
The Lions were held to 52 yard rushing, but sophomore quarterback JaBralyn Williams had a nice debut, hitting on 15 of 25 passing attempts for 219 yards.
Williams scored on a 2-yard run and threw TD passes of 8 yards to Ja'Davion Lacy and 27 yards to Ashad Walker.
New kick Israel Villela kicked three field goals (37, 31, 21). He made 2 of 3 extra points.
Derrick McFall led the Lions in rushing with 20 yards on five attempts.
Lacy had five catches for 97 yards with Montrell Wade adding three snags for 27 yards. Marquette Martin had two receptions for 46 yards and Walker had two catches for 34 yards.
Tyler had 20 first downs with 12 penalties for 85 yards.
The Mavericks took a 33-19 halftime lead as both Davis (16-111) and Robinson (8-103) were over 100 yards rushing.
Tyler was hurt with back to back turners, a lateral that was recovered at the Lions' five by Tra Adams and an interception by Gi'Kovian McCoy.
The Lions' Ladarius Franklin pounced on a fumble punt by the Mavs.
CENTER 44, TATUM 42 (4 OT): TATUM - Cash Cross scored a 2-pointer in the fourth overtime, and Center's defense stopped Tatum just short as the Roughriders rallied for a 44-42 win on Friday at Eagle Stadium.
Kaden Dixon scored on a 1-yard run and Cross hit Chris Evans with a 5-yard TD pass in the fourth quarter to rally Center from a 34-20 deficit and force overtime.
In the first OT, Tatum's Nick Calhoun scored on a 4-yard run and Braden Mims got the 2-pointer for a 42-34 Eagle lead.
Dixon's 1-yard run and his 2-pointer tied things at 42 apiece.
Dixon opened the scoring with a 6-yard run early for Center, but Cole Watson drove the Eagles 70 yards in 12 plays and scored on a 3-yard run to tie things.
The teams traded touchdowns again, with Dixon bolting 80 yards for a score and Calhoun adding a 1-yard TD run for Tatum.
Cross' 40-yard run gave Center a 20-14 lead, but Watson scored on a 27-yard run to knot things at 20-20 at the half.
Tatum got a pair of touchdowns in the third when Watson scored on a 6-yard run and tossed a 39-yard TD pass to Carson Gonzales for a 34-20 lead.
DAINGERFIELD 14, GLADEWATER 13: GLADEWATER - The Daingerfield Tiger did all of their scoring in the third quarter, rallying from a 7-0 halftime deficit and holding on for a 14-13 win over the Gladewater Bears on Friday at Jack V. Murphy-Bear Stadium.
After a scoreless first quarter, a Daingerfield drive ended with an interception by the Bears' Tyrone Maddox. A 77-yard run by Kollin Lewis set up the Bears' first TD, an 11-yard run by Lewis with 9:44 left and the Bears led 7-0.
The Bears later drove deep into Tiger territory before the half, but Tookie Kelly recovered a fumble to keep the score at 7-0 at the break.
A 52-yard reception by Amarion Simon-Jones early in the third set up the Tigers' first score, a 6-yard TD run by D'Co Wright, who also tacked on the 2-point conversion to make it an 8-7 game.
The Tigers recovered a muffed kickoff, and Wright scored his second TD of the game on a 15-yard run with 6:12 left in the third.
A 1-yard TD run by the Bears' Davaunte Powers pulled the Bears to within a point (14-13) with 11:16 left, but the Tigers held on for the win.
TROUP 49, W. OAK 14: TROUP - Trae Davis scored on a 36-yard run and hauled in TD passes of 40 and 43 yards to lead the Troup Tigers past the White Oak Roughnecks, 49-14.
Kevin Pierce scored on runs of 6 and 5 yards and also hauled in a 30-yard TD pass for the Tigers.
White Oak got a 4-yard TD run from Luke Baker and a 35-yard touchdown run from Landyn Grant in the loss.
JEFFERSON 43, N. BOSTON 0: NEW BOSTON - Kamran Williams rushed for 216 yards and two touchdowns, Chris Bowman tossed a pair of touchdown passes to Luke McMullen and the Jefferson Bulldogs opened the season with a 43-0 win over New Boston.
Bowman completed 6 of 13 passes for 101 yards and two scores, hitting McMullen for scoring tosses of 3 and 61 yards. McMullen also scored on a 55-yard run.
The Bulldogs took a 21-0 lead after one quarter on Bowman's TD passes to McMullen and a 3-yard run by the QB himself. After a scoreless third, Williams scored on runs of 15 and 55 yards in the third period, and McMullen completed the blowout with a 55-yard scoring jaunt with 2:34 left in the contest.
Domonik Rivers booted five extra points for the Bulldogs. Bowman added a 2-pointer when he picked up an errant PAT snap and got into the end zone, and Ronald Garrett, Jr. had three catches for 34 yards.
The Bulldogs held New Boston to 108 yards while piling up 434 yards offensively.
HOOKS 17, HARMONY 14: HARMONY - Matthew Hays kicked a 27-yard field goal with 2:45 left in the contest to lift the Hooks Hornets to a 17-14 win over the Harmony Eagles on Friday.
Harmony opened the game with a bang as Evan Webber returned the opening kickoff 86 yards for a touchdown. Tucker Tittle booted the PAT for a 7-0 Eagle lead just 11 seconds into the contest.
Hooks tied things at the 5:03 mark of the second quarter on a 10-yard TD pass from Trip Baysinger to Jatavious Johnson. The Hornets went in front with 5:05 left in the third on a 5-yard TD run by Keyshawn Wells.
Boston Seahorn's 42-yard TD pass to Justin Stalnaker with 11:48 left in the fourth tied things at 14-14 and set the stage for Hays' game-winning field goal.
ET HOMESCHOOL 72, CHCS 22: Josh Dragoo rushed for 98 yards and three touchdowns, Connor Pendergast added 37 rushing yards and a TD to go along with an interception return for a score and East Texas Homeschool rolled to a 72-22 win over Christian Heritage Classical School.
Ethan Gallant and Gracyn Trimble added touchdown runs for the Chargers, and Vontay Robinson hauled in two touchdown passes.
Dade Gofort led the defense with 10 tackles. Pendergast finished with five tackles, Jaden Moughon nine tackles and Trimble seven tackles.
LUFKIN 31, LEGACY 23: TYLER - Tyler Legacy scored two touchdowns in a 1:06 span in the second quarter and had all of the momentum.
Then with one Kedren Young 64-yard touchdown run, that momentum had been taken away. And then another Young touchdown run, followed by a second 64-yard touchdown, and all of a sudden, the Panthers were ahead 31-17.
Lufkin held on for a 31-23 victory in the season opener Friday night on Earl Campbell Field at Christus Trinity Mother Frances Rose Stadium.
Young finished with 119 yards and two second-half touchdowns on 18 carries.
T.J. Hammond was 11 of 20 for 207 yards for the Panthers. Bradyn Walker had six grabs for 165 yards and two touchdowns.
Luke Wolf was 11 of 26 for 119 yards and a touchdown. He also ran for 56 yards on 18 carries for Legacy.
Legacy (0-1) will take on rival Tyler High at 7 p.m. on Sept. 2 at Rose Stadium. Lufkin (1-0) will host rival Nacogdoches at 7:30 p.m.
TIMPSON 53, BECKVILLE 22: BECKVILLE - Terry Bussey accounted for 383 yards of total offense and six touchdowns as the Timpson Bears opened the season with a 53-22 win over the Beckville Bearcats.
Bussey completed 12 of 14 passes for 253 yards and four touchdowns and rushed for 130 yards and a pair of touchdowns on 13 carries for the Bears.
The Timpson defense also got into the scoring act when Dacorian Johnson intercepted a pass and returned it 82 yards to give the visiting Bears a 26-0 halftime lead.
Calan Castles scored on a 4-yard run and threw a 29-yard touchdown pass to Matt Barr in the loss for Beckville. J'Koby Williams carried 13 times for 98 yards and also picked off a pass defensively. Bo Hammons also scored a rushing touchdown for the Bearcats.
U. HILL 63, L. CHAPEL 18: BETTIE - Jayke Bass carried 13 times for 187 yards and five touchdowns, and the Union Hill Bulldogs opened the season with a 63-18 win over the Leverett's Chapel Lions.
Devin Espinoza rushed for 120 yards and a pair of touchdowns on eight carries, and Logan Dunn completed 3 of 5 passes for 60 yards and a couple of scores for the Bulldogs. Daniel Dunn chipped in with a rushing touchdown, and Daniel Roberts and Carlos Mendoza hauled in TD passes.
Mendoza was 3-for-6 on extra points, Eli Mendoza booted one PAT and Daniel Dunn had one receiving extra point.