9-5A DIVISION II
HALLSVILLE 37, WHITEHOUSE 21: WHITEHOUSE — Hallsville ended a 21-game losing streak with a 37-21 win over Whitehouse on Friday night at Wildcat Stadium.
It was the Bobcats’ first win since a 16-13 victory at Bullard Sept. 13, 2019.
Joel Ontiveros gave Hallsville a 3-0 lead in the first quarter with a 34-yard field goal after the Bobcats recovered a fumble.
Josh Green scored on a 3-yard run to give Whitehouse a 7-3 lead.
Whitehouse had three turnovers in the first quarter.
Ontiveros kicked a 38-yard field goal in the second quarter and then added a 21-yard field goal as time expired to give the Bobcats a 9-7 lead. Whitehouse ran just three plays in the second quarter.
Elijah Nicholson scored a 4-yard touchdown to give Hallsville a 16-7 lead in the third quarter.
Whitehouse answered with a 65-yard screen pass from Green to Jermod McCoy to cut the score to 16-14.
Nicholson had two long runs to set up a 1-yard touchdown run by Jace Mosley. Whitehouse came right back with a 47-yard touchdown pass from Green to Reed Alexander to cut the score to 23-21.
Mosley came back with a 32-yard touchdown run to give Hallsville a 30-21 lead with 16 seconds left in the third quarter.
Mosley added a 34-yard run in the fourth quarter, and Hallsville followed with an interception by Kellan Reed to move to 1-5, 1-2.
Whitehouse fell to 0-6 overall and 0-3 in district.
9-4A DIVISION I
LINDALE 28, HENDERSON 21: HENDERSON - Lindale erupted for 28 points in the first half and went on to beat Henderson 28-21 Friday in a District 9-4A game.
The Eagles improve to 4-3 overall and 2-0 in district with the win. The loss drops Henderson to 4-2 on the season and 1-1 in district.
Lindale got the scoring started thanks to Judson Long's 29-yard touchdown grab four minutes into the game.
Two minutes later, Cason Watts caught a 35-yard touchdown pass to double the Eagles' lead. Lindale's Coleton Widemon recovered a Lions fumble two plays into the next drive, and the Eagles went up 21-0 after one quarter.
Patrick Daniels' 5-yard run in the second quarter made it 28-0, and the score stayed there at the break after Henderson's Yacorus Porter picked off a pass in the end zone on the final play of the half.
The Lions found the end zone with 9:53 to go in the third quarter on an 11-yard pass from Jacobe Robinson to Tobiaus Jackson.
Dallas Alexander had an 8-yard touchdown run later in the quarter to make it 28-14 going into the fourth.
Robinson then connected with Jamal Robinson on a 73-yard touchdown pass with 1:26 left for the final points of the game.
Henderson visits Palestine Friday.
PALESTINE 30, C. HILL 27: NEW CHAPEL HILL - Despite a frantic comeback effort, Chapel Hill lost, 30-27, to Palestine on Friday night.
The Bulldogs quickly found themselves in a hole to the Wildcats following a pair of interceptions by junior quarterback Tyler Jones.
Along with offensive struggles, the Bulldog defense had trouble all night stopping the hurry-up option offense of Palestine.
Chapel Hill went into the half with a 23-0 deficit but came out swinging in the second half as freshman quarterback Demetrius Brisbon came in to replace Jones.
Brisbon finished with three rushing touchdowns and led Chapel Hill to 27 straight points, but it wasn’t enough as Palestine got the ball back with six minutes to go and never let the Bulldogs see it again.
6-3A DIVISION I
SABINE 31, JEFFERSON 7: JEFFERSON - Jace Burns carried 25 times for 222 yards and three touchdowns, and the Sabine defense shut down a potent Jefferson rushing attack to earn a 31-7 win over the Bulldogs at W.F. Lockett Stadium.
The win moves Sabine to 5-2 overall and 3-0 in district play. Jefferson drops to 4-2 and 1-1.
Burns got the Cardinals on the board late in the first quarter with a 3-yard touchdown run. Dylan Stafford booted the PAT for a 7-0 lead, and then extended the Cardinal cushion to 10-0 with 9:17 left in the second quarter with a 42-yard field goal.
Jefferson's lone touchdown came on an 80-yard pass from Erik Burns to Luke McMullen to make it 10-7 at the half after Domonik Rivers' extra point.
Burns scored on an 84-yard run late in the third to give Sabine a 17-7 lead, and after Brannigan Willige scored from 7 yards out with 9:44 left in the game Burns capped the scoring with an 11-yard run at the 6:53 mark to make the final 31-7.
Burns also passed for 85 yards for Sabine, completing 7 of 13 passes. Kamran Williams, who rushed for more than 300 yards last week in a win over White Oak, had 37 yards on 20 carries against Sabine. Erik Burns completed 7 of 16 passes for 118 yards with one interception.
Sabine hosts White Oak and Jefferson visits Gladewater next week.
TATUM 45, N. BOSTON 0: NEW BOSTON - Kendric Malone threw a pair of touchdown passes and rushed for a couple of scores, and the Tatum Eagles moved to 5-1 overall and 1-1 in district play with a 45-0 shutout of New Boston.
New Boston drops to 3-4 and 0-3 with the loss.
Jackson Richardson returned the game's opening kickoff to the 27, and Malone went up top on the first play for a 27-yard TD strike to Jayden Boyd to start the blowout.
A 3-yard run by Malone late in the second quarter and Jose Ventura's PAT made it 14-0, and Ventura drilled a 29-yard field goal as time expired to give Tatum a 17-0 halftime lead.
Quentin Harmon scored on an 8-yard run in the third, and the Eagles poured it on in the final stanza with a 17-yard TD pass from Malone to Remington O'Bryan, a 12-yard run by Malone and an 18-yard run by Jacoby Norris.
9-3A DIVISION II
HARMONY 67, QUITMAN 0: HARMONY - Evan Webber ran for three first quarter touchdowns to put Harmony in control early, and the Eagles coasted from there for a 67-0 win over the Quitman Bulldogs.
Webber scored on runs of 16, 9 and 12 yards in the first quarter, and the Eagles added a 24-yard TD pass from Boston Seahorn to Kyle Henry and a 14-yard touchdown run from Aron Bell in the opening frame to build a commanding 37-0 lead.
The lead went to 51-0 at halftime on touchdown runs of 4 yards from Dakota Bean and 22 yards from Landry Heard in the second quarter. In the third, Henry added a 57-yard touchdown run and Col Stevens recovered a fumble in the end zone to make it 64-0 heading into the final stanza.
Coy Pilcher, who booted six extra points, ended the scoring with a 28-yard field goal at the 7:35 mark of the fourth period.
Harmony (6-0, 2-0) will visit Troup next week. Quitman (4-3, 1-2) will host Grand Saline.
W. RUSK 28, ARP 12: ARP - Andon Mata passed for 174 yards and three touchdowns - all to Omarion Anthony - and the West Rusk Raiders remained unbeaten with a 28-12 win over Arp.
Mata completed 9 of 15 passes, with Anthony hauling in seven catches for 131 yards and three touchdowns. Anthony also had an interception on defense, and the defense got into the scoring act with a fumble return for a TD by Noah Murphy.
Tate Winings carried 17 times for 145 yards as the Raiders finished with 186 rushing yards and 360 total yards.
10-3A DIVISION II
DAINGERFIELD 58, PRAIRILAND 16: PATTONVILLE - Dee Lewis tossed three touchdown passes, D'Co Wright scored twice on the ground and the Daingerfield Tigers rolled to a 58-16 win over the Prairiland Patriots.
Daingerfield moves to 4-2 overall and 2-0 in district play, while Prairiland drops to 3-4 and 0-3.
Daingerfield got on the board first with a 19-yard pass from Lewis to Lathan Sauceda, and that combo also worked for the two-point conversion and an 8-0 lead.
Wright scored on a 34-yard TD run, and after Tyler Maull booted a 40-yard field goal to get Prairiland on the board with 3:05 left in the opening quarter, Lewis hit Aeryn Hampton on a 31-yard scoring strike for a 22-3 lead after one quarter for the Tigers.
Lewis and Sauceda connected on a 56-yard TD pass with 10:31 left in the second. Prairiland answered with a 3-yard TD run by Brooks Morrison, but Wright scored from 5-yards out to move the Tigers on top 36-10.
An 11-yard TD pass from Morrison to Grant Jordan made it a 36-16 contest at halftime.
Daingerfield pushed the lead to 50-16 in the third when LaDonte Johnson returned a fumble 44 yards for a touchdown and Jalin Jones scored on a 2-yard run. Jones' TD was set up by an 81-yard pass from Lewis to C.J. Gilbert.
In the fourth, freshman Chase Johnson threw an 82-yard TD pass to Ty Byrd and then hit freshman Kenny Mosley for 2-points to make the final 58-16.
11-3A DIVISION II
HARLETON 51, N. DIANA 13: HARLETON - Carson Brown tossed three touchdown passes, Tabor Childs scored twice on the ground for Harleton and the Wildcats notched a 51-13 win over New Diana on Friday.
Harleton moves to 2-4 and 1-2 with the win, while New Diana drops to 0-7 and 0-3.
Brown completed 6 of 12 passes for 111 yards, three touchdowns and an interception. He tossed TD strikes to Blaine Cornelius, Zane Stroman and Hunter shirts. Cornelius caught three passes for 49 yards.
Childs carried 22 times for 178 yards, and Cameron Johnson added 134 yards and a touchdown on 13 carries.
Harleton visits Ore City and New Diana hosts Elysian Fields on Thursday this week.
LATE THURSDAY
JUNIOR VARSITY
P. TREE 20, JACKSONVILLE 6: Jailyn Robinson scored three times for the Pine Tree Pirates in a 20-6 win over Jacksonville at Pirate Stadium.
Adrian Bautista kicked a pair of extra points, and Alston Elder-Gunter had an interception for the Pirates. Pedro Lopez recovered an onside kick and turned in a solid game on the defensive side.
H. PARK 42, LONGVIEW 13: The Highland Park Scots notched a 42-13 win over Longview in JV action at Lobo Stadium.
Dylan Henderson threw a 20-yard TD pass to Fredirick Hawkins, and Brandavion Steverson had a 36-yard TD run for the Lobos. John Monsivias kicked a PAt.
The JV drops to 5-1 and 2-1 and will visit Sherman on Thursday
N. DIANA 26, Q. CITY 6: Jaiydyn Johnson and Jaiden Williams scored rushing touchdowns, and Williams also three a TD pass for New Diana in a 26-6 win over Queen City.
Williams completed 8 of 12 passes for 118 yards and a touchdown and carried 5 times for 24 yards and a TD. Johnson carried nine times for 85 yards and a TD, added a two-point conversion and caught 2 passes for 46 yards and a TD. Davyon Mapps rushed for 118 yards on 13 carries.
Mapps (11 tackles), Khamarion Ingram (7 tackles), Braxton Geers (4 tackles, TFL), Hadly Overby (5 tackles) and Landon Holly (3 tackles, interception) were defensive leaders.
NINTH GRADE
LONGVIEW 28, H. PARK 14: Longview A got TD runs of 3 and 45 yards from Jacayden Bolden and a pair of touchdown passes from Maverick Rowe in a 28-14 win over Highland Park.
Rowe tossed TD passes of 15 yards to Tyler Brown and 10 yards to K'Emion Dobbins. Alexandre Mitchell booted four PATs for the Lobos.
Trent Boyd (interception) and Ruger Franklin (fumble recovery) led the defense.
H. PARK 22, LONGVIEW 15: Longview B dropped a 22-15 decision to Highland Park, with Da'Morrion Williams tossing a 58-yard TD strike to Bryan Peoples and James Borinson scoring on a 75-yard TD run in the loss for Longview.
Peoples had a 2-point conversion run, and Emmanuel Sanchez booted a PAT for Longview.
EIGHTH GRADE
N. DIANA 26, Q. CITY 20: Reed Morris passed for 75 yards and a TD, Levi Green tossed a 24-yard TD pass and Kason Anding rushed for 93 yards and a touchdown to lead New Diana past Queen City, 26-20.
Peyton Jones caught two passes for 69 yards and two TD and also had a 73-yard kickoff return for a score. Green had two catches for 26 yards and added six tackles on defense. Khamarion Ingram had six tackles, Anding three tackles and Blayne McCrary three tackles and a tackle for loss.
SEVENTH GRADE
N. DIANA 46, Q. CITY 28: Dejuan Johnson carried just eight times, but rushed for 288 yards and five touchdowns to lead New Diana past Queen City, 46-28.
Johnson also passed for 48 yards and a touchdown and recorded seven tackles on defense. Tyler McCoy rushed for a touchdown, Christian Gomez caught a TD pass and Clayton Pate had a 2-point conversion reception. Hunter Davis (4 tackles, 2 TFL), Pate (5 tackles), Colton Mackey (5 tackles) and Tucker Hamilton (3 tackles, 1 PBU) were defensive leaders.