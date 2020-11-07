The Spring Hill Panthers took care of business on the field Friday and then waited, finally getting the answer they had hoped for so they could begin preparing for the upcoming high school football playoffs.
The Panthers, along with dozens of Class 4A, 3A, 2A and Six Man teams across East Texas, survived a 2020 regular season best described as turbulent, and now the reward is a trip to the postseason.
"Resilient," first-year Spring Hill head coach Weston Griffis said of his Panther team that had to forfeit two games in the district race and then needed two wins and some help to earn the program's second straight trip to the playoffs after missing out on the postseason party from 2007-2018.
Spring Hill (5-5) lost a coin toss and will open the playoffs against Mexia (5-4) at Mexia in a 7:30 p.m. contest on Friday.
"It has been a roller coaster ride," Griffis said. "All of the stuff we went through early with some tight losses, blowout losses, tight wins, an overtime win. We talked then about just handling those things with maturity and trying to get better. Then we had to forfeit two games (COVID-19 protocols), and I'm not going to lie. There were some tough times around here, but the kids did a fantastic job of keeping it together."
After losing the district opener to Gilmer, the Panthers were forced to forfeit games against Pleasant Grove and Liberty-Eylau.
Spring Hill then defeated Pittsburg and North Lamar to end the regular season, and got the needed Liberty-Eylau win over Pittsburg to claim the fourth playoff spot in the district.
"Going into the Pittsburg game, we had played one game in four weeks. It's hard to get any sort of rhythm going, but we just kept preaching to the kids to handle it the right way, to be mature about it and continue to work hard, and they did."
Mexia is also breaking in a new coach this season after Triston Abron left Paul Pewitt last season to take over the Blackcat program.
"Mexia is a good program with a lot of tradition," Griffis said. "They have a lot of talent and athletes all over the place. They'll line up in that Wing T and run it right at you. We just need to make some plays."
White Oak's journey to the playoffs had similar pitfalls, starting with overcoming an 0-10 2019 season and then sitting at home the first part of the season die to COVID-19 protocols.
When the Roughnecks were finally able to take the field, they reeled off four straight wins. After dropping two in a row, White Oak overcame a 20-0 deficit on Friday to rally for a 34-28 win over New Boston.
White Oak (5-2) will meet Pottsboro (8-2) at 7:30 p.m. on Friday at Paris High School.
"It's another challenge, but it has been a challenge all year," White Oak head coach Kris Iske said of facing a Pottsboro team that finished 15-1 a year ago and lost in the state title game.
"Our kids have done a great job all year standing up to challenges. The work ethic is what really stands out to me. That's always been the case here at White Oak. The kids busted their tails and had a great attitude going into the summer. That's where it all took shape and where the kids really came together."
In other first-round games of note, Kilgore (7-3) won a coin toss and will host Splendora (4-6) on Friday, defending 4A Division I champ Carthage will open the Division II playoffs in Athens against Gatesville, Gladewater will face Mount Vernon in a battle of 8-2 teams on Friday at Emory Rains and unbeaten Hawkins (10-0) will take on Garrison in Henderson on Friday.