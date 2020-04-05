Kaden Meredith guessed that the stop sign was 25 yards away so they went through their reps up the hill.
"I think that was a little longer than 25 yards," Kybrien Jamerson said with a laugh as they walked back down their hill toward the neighborhood pond, which all of a sudden has become their training ground.
With a stop sign, the neighbor's mailbox, the crack in the sidewalk all serving as their guidelines and marks, the pair of Longview Lobo football standouts looked at their phone to see what was next and went back to work.
This is the new norm as the COVID-19 pandemic has shaken every aspect of high school athletes' lives.
Weight rooms sit dark and stadiums are dormant but the work and grind goes on in an unprecedented time of uncertainty.
"It's tough to describe but I'm anxious," Meredith said. "I'm ready to get back. It's one of one things where you might not think you'd miss school but after being away for so long, I'm ready to go back.
"I'm just ready to be back, to see everyone, and it's definitely more that just working out or practicing."
Jamerson added: "It's like something that's taken away from you and you finally appreciate it after it's not there anymore."
The scene in the neighborhood this past week is a common occurrence throughout the country for high school athletes. Athletic programs like Longview have constructed at-home workout programs for their athletes to stay in shape when everything is shut down.
"(Athletic performance) Coach Cade (Carnett) sent us different workouts to do Monday through Friday," Meredith said. "It's pretty similar to what we do at school, including warm ups and stretching.
"We're just making sure we don't get behind and are trying to stay ahead of everyone that's not working right now. We're just taking it day by day."
The daily regime includes warm-ups, sprints, squat jumps, pushups and other exercises that change daily. It's all designed to use body weight in terms of strength with a heavy emphasis on conditioning.
"Scientifically, strength will last up to 30 days with a slight decrease," Carnett said. "In 30 days, you'll lose 1-2 percent of max strength. What you lose quickly is speed, conditioning and quickness. Sprinting is the highest central nervous system activity that you can do. It's central nervous system overload so the philosophy behind this workout has an emphasis on sprints with different distances and various changes so their speed can improve and hopefully keep muscle mass."
Jamerson said he looks forward to the workout each day. Normal, or as close as anyone can get to it, is how he described it.
"I look forward to it," the strong safety/outside linebacker said. "Coach Cade, Coach (John) King, they're always saying that it's not about who is watching you or where you're at, it's about what you do in that time when no one is around and how you manage it.
"Sure, it would be easy to sit on the couch but you'll regret it. Instead, you could be finding something to do, just to get out and be active. I look forward to that time. It'll pay off in the long run and you never know, something might just change and we get to go back. We'll be ready when that happens."
Athletes are preached accountability and discipline every day. Now, they're forced to put those two attributes into motion.
"Holding yourself to a high standard is something that Coach Cade always talks to us about in everything that we do," Meredith said. "That's just something Longview prides itself on -- being tougher and more disciplined than everyone else."
Hudl messages, Facetime and group chats play a big role in that accountability. Coaches are checking in constantly and vice versa.
Not only are the two teammates battling through the coronavirus together, they're also experiencing recruiting together as well.
Meredith is up to 13 collegiate offers with 12 coming since late January. Jamerson's list sits at five for now. Together, the duo shares offers from Kansas, UTSA, Texas Southern, Southern Mississippi and Northwestern State.
San Diego State, Hawaii and New Mexico are all after Meredith at running back as well.
"It's a blessing to be able to go through this crazy process and especially in this crazy time with someone that I've known for a long time," Meredith said. "We played on those fields on the south side together and now we're out here running hills together.
"It's just really a blessing and takes a lot of stress away to be able to talk to someone who is going through all this at the same time."
The recruiting landscape looks different these days. Meredith said he's gone on two 'virtual visits,' one at Army West Point and the second at Lehigh. The tours featured video tours of the athletic facilities and campuses.
Spring football, which was scheduled to begin later this month for the Lobos, was going to be a big recruiting-wise for a number of athletes. College coaches have game film to look back on and now are asking what prospects are doing with their time.
"My phone has been pretty hot over the past few weeks, a lot of messages and texting," he said. "A lot of it has been accountability like 'how are you trying to stay in shape?' or 'how is schoolwork going?' -- 'what are you doing to make sure you're not falling behind?'"
The answer is simple in an extraordinary time full of unknowns: grinding through it.
"The love of the game," Meredith said. "That is why we do it. That is why we're fighting."
Spirits were high among the two but the air of uncertainty was present as well.
Jamerson touched the light pole at the top of the hill that leads back to the house, back to isolation, and walked back down to their starting point for another rep, another few minutes of normal.
"I feel like I'm obligated to do it, not just for myself but for my teammates and all of the people that have supported me," he said. "They put in the time and effort to coach me up so why not put in the time and effort on my own to show what I've learned from them.
"We'll be back. We don't know when but we'll be stronger, faster and hungrier than ever."
One sprint to the stop sign at a time.