Following in the footsteps of his father and brother, Brian Baca is becoming a Texas high school football coach.
A chip off the old block, Baca joins the staff at first-year Rock Hill High School in the Prosper ISD.
“This is just a dream come true ... a real blessing. Rock Hill is a brand-new program in Prosper and it’s going to great to start a program from scratch. It’s really an exciting time,” Brian said.
Baca, who will coach wide receivers while handling strength and conditioning for Mark Humble’s staff, became acquainted with his new boss the last two summers running a strength and conditioning program for Frisco Lone Star.
“I was working for Performance Course at the time and that’s when I got to know Coach Humble. He knew I was still playing and two more years left in college,” Baca said. “I was at McKinney Boyd for a short time after I got out of college. When Coach Humble got the job and Rock Hill, he called me to be strength and conditioning coordinator. It was a blessing and great opportunity.”
The 2016 Pittsburg graduate got to play for his older brother Brad and had a senior season to remember. Baca helped lead the Pirates to a 10-2 record while passing for 2,360 yards with 20 touchdowns. The 10 wins represented the best season for Pittsburg in 30 years.
“Brian was a huge piece of the puzzle and we already a lot of talented kids when we got here. He was able to plug in at quarterback and was kind of a coach on the field,” said Brad of his youngest sibling.
“He had that unique ability to be a coach on the field and was like an extension of myself. It really made our offense go and the other kids just really rallied around him.”
Baca threw for a school-record 429 yards in a 49-36 win over Gladewater early in the 2015 season. While only at Pittsburg for his senior year, Baca’s single-season performance at the time ranked second in school history behind Mitch Manley.
“He’s just gonna be a rock star,” Brad said. “Rock Hill is going to be a good fit for him. I’m super proud for him. I know he’s always wanted to be a coach.”
Brad recalled how Brian, as a sixth grader, had the acumen to break down defensive coverages. Making the transition from player to coach should be seamless for the youngest of five Baca brothers.
“He has a unique understanding having been around the game all his life. His grasp of the game ... I was like “how do you know this?” ... I’m already a coach at this point and he’s right there with me,” Brad continued.
“The kid was unbelievable. He’s got an energetic spirit and people are drawn to it. That’s one of the reasons he was a great quarterback. He has an energy and enthusiasm and a love for football. I think he’s going to go far.”
Eddie, the Baca patriarch, spent 12 years on the sidelines as a head coach with stops at Galena Park, Elgin, Del Rio, Pilot Point and Eagle Pass. He now serves as Brad’s defensive coordinator at Pittsburg.
Brian didn’t stray too far when making his college choice to continue playing football when he opted for East Texas Baptist University in nearby Marshall.
As a three-year starter for the Tigers, Baca left ETBU as the school’s all-time leader in touchdown passes with 64. His best game came as a sophomore in 2017 when he lit up Louisiana College for a school-record 659 yards and seven touchdowns.
Baca, who finished with a career total 7,227 with the Tigers, was selected twice to the first team All Southwestern Conference. Upon graduation, the natural path to entering the coaching profession was already paved.
“Absolutely it was. Ever since I was six or seven years old with my dad at the field house, I wanted to learn everything I could about the game of football,” Brian explained. “That has actually now evolved into wanting to impact young men and women in a positive way. Let them know they can attack life with joy and a purpose. That’s gonna be the fun part about it.”