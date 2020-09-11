BECKVILLE — After two close losses the Beckville Bearcats were due and the Maud Cardinals the unfortunate victims.
The Bearcats’ three-pronged attack of J’Koby Williams, Milo Morrison and Ryan Harris rushed for 440 of the team’s 503 yards on the ground and accounted for seven of the touchdowns as Beckville rolloed over the Cardinals 75-14.
The freshman Williams accumulated 240 yards and four of the touchdowns on runs of 5, 30, 35 and 56 yards as the Bearcats scored 54 second-half points. He also returned an interception 60 yards for a score, but a penalty wiped it out.
The visitors lost seven fumbles — one of which was returned 7 yards for a touchdown by Colter Klingler — and had -18 yards rushing.
Beckville lost a fumble on the first play from scrimmage, but held on to the ball the rest of the night.
The Bearcats opened the scoring with a 57-yard drive midway through the first period that saw Williams, Harris and Morrison doing the damage. They survived a holding penalty that left them with a first-and-goal from the 15.
Morrison finished the drive from the 7 and the Bearcats were up 7-0.
It appeared the Bearcats quickly increased the lead on a Williams pick six, but the penalty took it off the board and gave the Cardinals excellent field position.
Two plays later Nate Brower caught a 23-yard touchdown pass from Cason Lamb. The try for two failed and the Bearcats were still up 7-6.
The Cardinals’ onside kick failed and the Bearcats took over at the 41. Williams did all the damage, with carries of 13 and 33 to put it at the 5. He went over from there and Beckville was on top 14-6.
A blocked field goal stopped another Bearcat drive and the Cardinals turned it into a game-tying touchdown. Tucker Sanders scored on an 8-yard run.
Beckville got the ball back with a little over two minutes left in the half and a Williams rush picked up 29 yards and Harris scored from the 12-yard line.
Klingler’s fumble return got the second-half onslaught started, before Williams scored from the 30 and another Cardinal fumble set up Carter Jones’ 3-yard scored.
Morris would score from 22 yards out to make it 47-14 and another lost fumble — recovered by Ethan Sides — set up another Williams score.
Williams made it 61-14 after his 56-yard jaunt, running away from the pursuit.
Matt Barr took over at quarterback late and scored om runs of 15 and 13 yards.
Morrison and Harris both finished with 100 yards on the night.
Most of the second-half was played with a running clock.