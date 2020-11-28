From Staff Reports
CORSICANA — The Beckville Bearcats are headed to the fourth round of the playoffs for the second time in school history.
Ryan Harris turned in another all-around performance to lead the way for the Bearcats, who handed previously-unbeaten Normangee a 22-19 setback on Friday in a Class 2A Division II third-round game at Tiger Stadium.
Beckville (10-3) will face another unbeaten squad in the regional semifinals, taking on Timpson (13-0) at 7:30 p.m. on Friday at Lion Stadium in Henderson.
It marks the first trip to the fourth round of the playoffs for Beckville since the Bearcats made a four-deep run in Class A in 200 before falling to Burkeville.
Normangee ends the season with a 12-1 record.
Harris carried 24 times for 205 yards and two touchdowns, completed 10 of 15 passes for 93 yards, had one catch for five yards and added 13 tackles, an interception and a blocked kick to his stat line against Normangee on Friday.
J’Koby Williams carried 14 times for 126 yards and a touchdown and rushed for 72 yards on seven carries.
The Bearcats finished with 336 rushing yards and 434 total yards.
Tyler Brown helped lead the way on defense with nine tackles. Adam Gregory and Colter Klingler had eight stops apiece, and Bo Hammons finished with seven tackles.