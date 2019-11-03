Editor’s note: The ‘In Case You Missed It’ feature will publish each Monday during the high school football regular season, taking a closer look at a significant element from the previous weekend’s action.
It seems Gladewater’s John Berry has spent a good portion of the 2019 season working a puzzle. It has been a work in progress, which included a loaded non-district schedule, but Berry’s highly-regarded and still very young Bears may have emerged from hibernation on Friday with a decisive 40-16 win over the previously undefeated Sabine Cardinals.
Finding that right mixture obviously didn’t happen over night. The Bears stumbled in a-week two loss to Atlanta and were ran off the field by top-ranked Pleasant Grove in week four. After Mineola scored a 17-14 stunner in District 8-3A DI play three weeks ago, last rites were read by many and the Bears became an afterthought.
Multi-talented sophomore D.J. Allen, who started the season at quarterback, was moved to wide out where he could better use his tremendous athletic ability. Tristen Holmes, who initially started 2018 at QB for the Bears, was returned to man the control panel.
Compound that with heralded returning 2,000+ yard rusher Eligia Carter battling an early season shoulder injury and pneumonia, this has proven to be a season been filled with many stressful moments and a a lot struggle along the way.
“I always felt like our kids had played good teams. You know we don’t really dodge teams in the preseason ... we probably bite off a little more than we ought to be chewing,” Berry admitted. “But it has the effect of preparing your team for ballgames that are deciding games for the district race. I don’t think the speed of the game or that there was a pretty good bit on the line was something our kids had to work through.”
Gladewater, with the victory, moved into a first place tie alongside Sabine, both sporting identical 4-1 district worksheets. The Bears obviously hold the head-to-head tiebreaker with the Cardinals and would represent the district as its first place team.
“Our kids played well on the line of scrimmage and that was a big deal. Sabine had come into the game winning most of their games at the line of scrimmage. Our defense was able to take the running game away from them,” Berry explained. “They did hit two or three big pass plays on us, but we were pretty consistent in being able to stop the run.”
Allen was also a thorn in the side of Sabine all night long catching three touchdowns on offense and picking a pair of passes on defense.
“He’s a legitimate matchup problem for pretty much anybody,” Barry said of Allen. “He could end of being one of the better offensive players and, for that matter, one of the better DBs.”
What may be the scariest part of this all, Berry still believes the best is yet come.
“I know there’s a good football team out here and we’re not where we’re gonna be. Our best team is still in front of us. We’ve got a chance to be a little bit better,” said Berry.