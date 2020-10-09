GLADEWATER — The Gladewater Bears used a strong running attack to take care of business Friday night, rushing for a total of 306 yards in their 42-27 victory over the Atlanta Rabbits at Jack V. Murphy Stadium.
Early on, there was a lot of back-and-forth action in this district matchup. The Rabbits gave Gladewater all they could handle in the first half, making things seem like this one was going to stay tightly contested. When this one was all over, the Bears running game stood tall and imposed its will on Atlanta.
Gladewater lit the scoreboard early in the 1st quarter when quarterback Tristen Holmes found DJ Allen downfield for a 21-yard catch and score. A Justice Hassek kick put the Bears on top 7-0.
The Rabbits answered right back. Atlanta quarterback Justin Pierce connected with Kameron Dickerson for a 35-yard touchdown. A Daniel Hernandez kick evened things up 7-7.
Midway in the second quarter, Holmes threw a beautiful pass out to Kollin Lewis for a 70-yard touchdown. A successful PAT gave Gladewater a 14-7 lead, but only for a moment.
With the Rabbits driving, Pierce hooked up with Dickerson for a 29-yard catch to set Atlanta up for a 5-yard rushing touchdown by running-back Keith Kinney, tying the game 14-14 with 2:54 left in the second quarter.
Kinney went on the be the Rabbits leading rusher with 88 yards off 22 attempts and one touchdown.
Just three plays later. Eligia Carter found a hole up the middle and raced 60 yards to the pay window, snatching back the lead late in the second quarter 21-14.
Carter went on the be one of the Bears top rushers with 127 yards off seven attempts and one touchdown.
Before the break, Atlanta grabbed three points off a Hernandez kick from yards out, making the score 21-17.
Gladewater muffed the kick-off and the Rabbits for able to recover the loose ball with 14 seconds left on the clock. Hernandez added three more points with a 33-yard field goal that ended the half with Gladewater still leading 21-20 at the half.
The Bears offense took over in the second half immediately. Gladewater opened the second half with the ball and wasted no time going down the field. Holmes got loose and found the end zone from just 12 yards out, extending the Bears lead to 28-20.
With 8:17 still left in the 3rd quarter, the Bears’ fullback Devin Walker started to take over the game. He plunged into the end zone from just 4-yards out to give the Bears a 35-20 lead.
The Rabbits had little to no answer for the big fullback throughout the rest of the second half. Walker finished the game with 88 yards off 16 rushes and two touchdowns. He put the final nail in the coffin with his second score of the game coming late in the 3rd quarter with seconds left on the clock, finding the end zone from just 2-yards out to give the Bears a 42-27 lead.
Next week, Gladewater (5-2, 3-0) goes on the road against Jefferson, as Atlanta (1-6, 1-2) is at home against Tatum.