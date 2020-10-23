GLADEWATER – D.J. Allen did damage on offense and defense for Gladewater, and the Bears remained unbeaten in District 6-3A Division I play with a 31-14 win over the White Oak Roughnecks on Friday at Jack V. Murphy-Bear Stadium.
The Bears moved to 7-2 overall and 5-0 in the district with the win. White Oak drops to 4-1 and 3-1.
Allen caused big problems for the Roughnecks in the first half as the Bears raced out to a 21-0 lead, scoring on a pair of touchdowns and intercepting a pass to halt a late drive before the break.
The Bears opened the scoring by driving 64 yards in just four plays late in the first period. Tristan Holmes hit Jakeven Hardeman for 30 yards to light up the scoreboard.
After forcing White Oak’s fourth straight three-and-out, the Bears needed just one play to add to the lead when Allen hauled in a 64-yard TD strike from Holmes with 11:35 showing on the second quarter clock.
The Bears made it 21-0 with 6:30 to play, using a little trickery. Holmes threw a strike to Eligia Carter, who tossed it back to a trailing Allen – who took it the rest of the way for the touchdown.
White Oak mounted a late drive, with Dylan Creager hitting Colton Cobb on passes of 18 and 34 yards, but Allen intercepted a pass to end the threat and the Bears led comfortably at halftime.
White Oak finally got on the board late in the thid quarter when Creager connected with Dalton Morgan on a 38-yard scoring toss. The score came on the first play after the Roughnecks forced a Bear punt and Gavin Bzdil got a piece of the kick to set his team up in good field position.
The Bears answered early in the fourth with a 31-yard field goal by Justice Hassek to extend the lead, and then put the contest away six minutes later by driving 37 yards in seven plays and cashing in with a 3-yard TD run by Malachi Gordon to make it a 31-7 contest.
A 68-yard TD pass from Creager to Cobb with 4:15 left made the final 31-14.
Gladewater will visit Sabine and White Oak will host Tatum next week.