GLADEWATER - D.J. Allen terrorized Sabine on offense and defense, helping the Gladewater Bears roll to a 46-16 win over the Cardinals in a key District 8-3A Division II contest at Jack V. Murphy-Bear Stadium on Friday.
Allen caught three touchdown passes and intercepted two passes for the Bears, who improved to 6-3 overall and 4-1 in the district with the win. Sabine lost for the first time this season, dropping to 8-1 and 4-1.
Gladewater built a 14-0 lead in the first quarter on an 11-yard touchdown pass from Tristan Holmes to Jailyn Robertson. Eligia Carter added the two-point conversion run for the Bears.
Two minutes later, Holmes hit Allen for a 51-yard pitch and catch after the Bears' Landon Ellis intercepted a pass to set up the scoring drive.
Sabine got on the board at the 9:51 mark of the second quarter on a 68-yard touchdown pass from Landon McKinney to Jace Burns on the second play of 66-yard drive that was set up by a Clayton Simmons interception.
The Bears answered four minutes later on a 12-yard run by Carter, who also caught a 23-yard screen pass on the biggest play of the drive.
A Fernando Jaimes 22-yard field goal with 2:58 left in the half cut into the deficit for the Cardinals. That drive was keyed by a McKinney 31-yard run.
But the Bears got on the board again with just 22.2 seconds showing on a 44-yard toss from Holmes to Allen. Allen had picked off McKinney to set up the drive.
Holmes and Allen hooked up again early in the third quarter, this time from 45 yards out, to push the Gladewater lead to 34-10.
McKinney found A.J. Gresham on a 61-yard pitch and catch less than a minute later to keep the Cardinals close, but Gladewater ended the scoring and put things away with 8:03 left in the contest by driving 66 yards in nine plays and adding to the lead on a 17-yard TD run by Malachi Gordon.
Gladewater will visit Tatum and Sabine hosts White Oak next week.