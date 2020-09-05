GLADEWATER -- Scoring early and often, the Gladewater Bears coasted to an easy 66-21 homecoming win over the Spring Hill Panthers on Friday evening at Jack V. Murphy Bear Stadium.
It was the first win in the Jonny Louvier era at Gladewater, and it came at the expense of his former employer. Credit Louvier for showing restraint in the second half by not attempting a single pass.
“We needed to play good on our end and we did. There’s still some things we’ve got to fix. But our goal is to get better every week and I believe we took a step forward tonight,” said Louvier. “Our kids need to feel like all the work they’ve been putting in is coming to fruition. And tonight we executed well and things went good.”
Senior signal-caller Tristan Holmes had a career-night in the first half for the Bears as he connected on 9 of 12 passes for 266 yards and three touchdowns.
It was a 6-yard scoring pass, however, on a reverse from junior DJ Allen to sophomore Kolin Lewis that got Gladewater off and running in the first quarter.
The score was made possible after sophomore defensive back Tyrone Maddox picked a pass by Spring Hill junior QB Brennan Ferguson on the third play from scrimmage.
Gladewater (1-1) was off to the races and posted two more tallies in the first 12 minutes to take a comfortable 21-0 lead into the second quarter.
Talented senior halfback Eli Carter touched the ball just once and dazzled the fans with a scintillating 50-yard dash to the house after a change of possession. Carter’s run capped a 5-play, 64-yard drive that needed just 1:43 of the play clock.
Spring Hill (0-2) proved its own worst enemy the first two times it had possession. A 25-yard Ferguson pass to junior Eric Morrow was nullified by penalty and later a 17-yard pitch-and-catch with sophomore Devaunte Powers went for naught thanks to a yellow hanky.
Holmes and Lewis paired up for Gladewater’s next score from 41 yards out after Spring Hill turned the ball over on downs. Allen had reeled in a 33-yarder from Holmes a player earlier.
Allen finished the night with five receptions totaling 187 yards with scores of 74 and 63 yards. Lewis managed to bring in four tosses of his own for 72 yards and a pair of TDs.
The Bears’ lead swelled to 28-0 when the Panthers pushed as far as the two-yard line before turning the ball over on downs for a second time.
Gladewater proceeded to navigate 98 yards in just four plays with Holmes and Allen teaming up on a 74-yard scoring strike at 7:32 of the first half.
The Panthers showed life on the ensuing drive when Ferguson and senior Michael Marrs matched up for a 43-yard pass play. Marrs added a 13-yard run and Ferguson completed things with a 9-yard peg to junior Grayson Crews at 5:39 of the second quarter.
It was almost an instant replay for Gladewater as its lead grew to 35-7 when Holmes and Allen teamed up from 63 yards out after the Bears faced a first and 20 following a penalty.
For good measure, senior placekicker Justice Hassek split the uprights from 35 yards out as the halftime horn sounded. This gave the Bears a sizable 31-point bulge at the break.
The Bears, much like they did in the first quarter, posted three unanswered tallies in the third and held an insurmountable 59-7 lead going to the fourth.
Junior Malachi Gordon had a 12-yard scoring jaunt, while fellow junior Jakeven Hardeman bolted in from 35 yards out. Lewis came in to replace Holmes at QB and cashed in on a 19-yard keeper at 4:19 of quarter.
The Panthers finally converted a third down after misfiring on eight conversion chances. Ferguson, who went 12 of 21 for 184 yards and 2 touchdowns, hit Crews for 36 yards down to the one yard line as the third quarter came to a close.
Ferguson slipped across from a yard out as the fourth quarter started. Hardeman found the pay window a second time for Bears on a 14-yard dart up the middle on third down. Gladewater converted its first six third down chances.
The scoring came to a close when Ferguson polished off a 10-play, 69-yard march that chewed up 5:57 of the clock. Junior Eric Morrow went high to haul in a 7-yard pass from Ferguson as the clock drained under a minute to play.
Gladewater is on the road at Center next week. Spring Hill, originally scheduled to play rival White Oak, will instead face Graham at Globe Life Field in Arlington on Friday.