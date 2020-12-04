HENDERSON - Terry Bussey accounted for three touchdowns, Braden Courtney added two to go with 240 yards rushing and Timpson ran past Beckville 55-14 Friday in a Class 2A Division I state quarterfinal.
Bussey, Courtney, Malachi Blanton and L.T. Washington combined for 453 yards and six touchdowns rushing for the Bears (14-0).
Timpson had 344 yards rushing in the final two quarters, and Washington threw for 93 yards and two touchdowns in the win.
Freshman Jkoby Williams ran for 116 yards in the loss for Beckville (10-4).
Williams got the scoring started with a 4-yard touchdown run, but the PAT was blocked and Beckville led 6-2.
The Bearcats kept their lead until the final minute of the opening stanza before Washington connected with Trey Davis on a 12-yard touchdown pass to make it 9-6.
The Bears would never trail again.
Courtney started the second period with a 49-yard touchdown run, and Bussey was on the receiving end of a 69-yard scoring strike from Washington to put Timpson up 22-6 at the half.
Courtney added a 26-yard scoring run in the third, Washington scored from seven yards out and Bussey had scores of 52 and 11 yards in the fourth quarter.
Blanton capped Timpson's scoring onslaught with 50-yard touchdown run.
Beckville got into the end zone once more on an 8-yard touchdown pass from Matt Barr to Carlos Campos, and Barr found Gage Berry for the 2-point conversion.
Barr picked off a pair of passes, and Bo Hammons and Jeremiah Steph each recovered fumbles for Beckville, which played the majority of the second half without starting quarterback Ryan Harris.
Timpson advances to face Shiner in next week's state semifinals.