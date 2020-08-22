GLADEWATER -- High expectations surround both football programs at Gladewater and Daingerfield as the 2020 high school season approaches.
Friday evening at Jack V. Murphy-Bear Stadium, the two tradition-rich schools got to lock horns in a controlled scrimmage.
The end result left first-year Gladewater head coach Jonny Louvier with a somewhat mixed bag of emotions.
"We got a lot of stuff to clean up. But we did some good things. Not turning it over is something we need to work on," Louvier lamented. "Big plays ... we gotta make more. And you can't let the opposing team make a lot of big plays."
The controlled portion of Friday's scrimmage consisted of each team getting 24 snaps. Daingerfield, which is expected to be among the best Class 3A DII squads in Texas this fall, totaled 187 yards, six first downs and a couple of touchdowns.
Gladewater, expected to be a tough out in Class 3A DI in 2020, racked up 141 yards, seven first downs and one score in the controlled segment.
It was during the live two 12-minute quarters which gave Louvier his most angst. The Bears turned the ball over on each of their first three possessions and the Tigers jumped out to a quick 13-0 lead.
"I thought we kind of started off slow at the beginning of the scrimmage. But once we went live, we really came to life when the clock started rolling," said third-year Tiger coach Davin Nelson.
Daingerfield, which wound up on the high-end of a 26-14 score, got an all-star effort from talented senior quarterback Zaylon Jeter. The 5-5, 185-pound Jeter completed 8 of 11 passes for 210 yards and five touchdowns in the live performance.
"We obviously don't want to give up big plays. But Jeter is a good one. He was able to extend a lot of plays. We thought we had him a few times, but it turned into touchdowns," said Louvier.
It was the Tiger defense, however, that got the ball rolling when the live quarters commenced. Senior tackle Zakylon Williams scooped up a fumble by Tristan Holmes and rumbled 19 yards inside the Bear 15.
Jeter eventually connected with senior Martez Allen from 12 yards out and a quick 7-0 lead with not even two minutes elapsed. Jeter not only shined on offense, he picked Holmes on the next possession.
Gladewater had marched past midfield to the Daingerfield 32 behind the running of junior Malachi Gordon and senior Eli Carter when Jeter got the interception.
After a short run from Jeter on first down, he pegged Allen on a crease that covered 77 yards to the house. The Tigers were up 13-0 with still 8:23 showing in the opening quarter.
The Bears got on the board near the end of the first period when Holmes paired with junior wideout D.J. Allen on a swing pass that went for 41 yards and a score.
"Tristan struggled in some places, but he did some things really good. He's probably his toughest critic and I'm sure he's watching film right now," said Louvier. "We rely a lot on him and I'm pleased with his performance and know he's only gonna get better."
Jeter, meanwhile, found senior Coby Wright on a 12-yard TD and closed with a dazzling 16-yard scoring heave to junior Alex Delacruz and a 26-6 lead midway of the second period.
"I knew we had a good group. But I don't know that we've had this good a start to the season. I'm extremely happy, but we have to make sure we keep it going, We don't want to get too big-headed and lose focus," Nelson said.
Gladewater extracted one last score when Holmes and sophomore Kollin Lewis matched up on a beautiful 43-yard sideline to the Daingerfield three. Gordon polished things off on the next play.
The Bears open the regular season Thursday when they host the Gilmer Buckeyes, while the Tigers are on the road Friday against the Atlanta Rabbits.