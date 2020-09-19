KILGORE – Gladewater’s DJ Allen scooped up a Devin Walker fumble and outran the pursuit 72-yards for the game-winning touchdown as the Bears spoiled Kilgore’s homecoming, defeating the Bulldogs 35-28 on Friday night at R.E. St. John Memorial Stadium.
This was wild-and-crazy from the opening kickoff all the way through.
With the win, in the final non-district contest for both teams, Gladewater improves to 2-2. Kilgore drops to 2-2.
The game turned into a one of field position late, with Gladewater having the ball at its own one-yard line after a 53-yard Cade Pippen punt.
That’s when Walker rushed 27 yards, but fumbled going to the ground. Allen was in the right place at the right time for the Bears and kept the play alive, completing the Bears’ comeback.
Gladewater finished with 336 yards of total offense compared to Kilgore’s 418.
Tristan Holmes was 8-of-18 for 76 yards passing. Walker was the leading rusher with 82 yards and a touchdown. Gordon followed with 49 yards, including a six-yard scoring run.
Kilgore’s Dalton McElyea was 19-of-28 for 349-passing yard with one touchdown and one interception. Trayveon Epps led the way for the Bulldogs’ with 49-yards rushing.
Jermaine Roney, McElyea and Davin Rider scored rushing touchdowns.
McElyea completed passes to five different receivers for the ’Dogs. Leading the way in catches were Donovin Atkins (5-92) and Roney (5-76). Epps, though, had the most receiving yardage with 3 catches for 115 yards and a touchdown. Cade Pippen had three for 22 and Brian Brown had 1 for 34.
Kilgore scored on its second play of the contest, a dump off pass from McElyea to Epps in which the running back carried the 58-yard distance to the end zone.
The Bears returned the quick score, though immediately as Eli Carter returned the ensuing kickoff 102 yards for the tying touchdown.
The Bulldogs regained the lead on Roney’s 6-yard run with just seconds remaining in the first quarter.
The Bears answered right back, getting a 3-yard run by Devin Walker to cap a 12-play, 75-yard march with 6:40 left in the second quarter to knot the score at 14-all after Justice Hassek’s extra point — his second of five for the night.
McElyea put the Bulldogs up 21-14, with 24 seconds remaining in the first half with a one-yard sneak. The go-ahead score capped a 7-play, 30-yard drive for the Bulldogs.
The Bulldogs extended their lead to two with Davin Rider scoring on a one-yard run to finish a 7-play, 45-yard march with 2:55 left in the third period.
Reese returned the ensuing kickoff 69 yards for Gladewater, cutting the Kilgore lead to just one touchdown, 28-21, with 2:39 remaining in the quarter.
The Bear defense rallied, making a stop and giving the football back to its offense. Malachi Gordon’s six-yard blast, came with 7:20 left in the contest, and completed a 10-play, 59-yard surge to knot the score for the third time in the game, 28-28.
District play kicks off next week for both teams. Gladewater returns home to entertain Tatum in a 6-3A DI contest, while Kilgore opens 9-4A DI action on the road against Palestine.