#bEASTTexas preseason Poll
CLASS 6A/5A/4A
Team Points 2019 Record 2019 Finish
1. Longview (9) 204 11-1 1
2. Carthage (5) 192 16-0 2
3. Pleasant Grove 174 15-1 4
4. Lufkin 173 9-2 3
5. Gilmer 136 10-4 6
6. John Tyler 121 3-8 13
7. Marshall 99 7-4 7
8. Tyler Lee 93 6-5 9
9. Texas High 88 7-5 14
10. Whitehouse 61 8-4 10
11. Lindale 60 7-4 11
12. Kilgore 55 5-6 15
13. Henderson 50 7-4 8
14. Pine Tree 33 5-6 NR
15. Van 32 6-4 12
Others receiving votes: Jasper 28; Paris 27; Palestine 10; Crandall 10; Mabank 9; Center 8; Athens 7; Pittsburg 5; Nacogdoches 4; Spring Hill 1.
CLASS 3A/2A/TAPPS
Team Points 2019 Record 2019 Finish
1. Malakoff (4) 185 11-2 2
2. Daingerfield (3) 180 11-3 5
3. Gladewater (5) 172 10-4 10
4. San Augustine 149 13-1 3
5. Paul Pewitt (1) 132 14-2 6
6. Atlanta 119 5-5 NR
7. Diboll (1) 101 11-1 1
8. Alto 91 11-1 4
9. Hughes Springs 65 8-3 8
10. West Rusk 59 7-4 NR
11. Waskom 55 5-5 NR
12. Newton 44 11-2 NR
13. Grapeland 42 10-3 15
14. Tenaha 38 5-5 NR
15. Jefferson 34 9-3 7
Others receiving votes: Harmony 32; Mount Enterprise 21; Sabine 20; Groveton 20; Joaquin 18; Mount Vernon 16; Hooks 12; Fairfield 11; Elysian Fields 11; Carlisle 10; Tatum 7; Lorena 7; Bullard Brook Hill 6; Winona 6; Harleton 5; Garrison 5; New Diana 3; Tyler Grace Community 2; Rivercrest 1; Cayuga 1.