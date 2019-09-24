CLASS 6A/5A/4A

Team Points Record Last week

1. Longview (14) 210 4-0 1

2. Carthage 190 4-0 2

3. Lufkin 183 2-1 3

4. Pleasant Grove 173 4-0 4

5. Henderson 147 3-1 7

6. Tyler Lee 121 3-1 5

7. Paris 120 3-1 9

8. Van 114 3-1 8

9. Texas High 96 3 -1 14

10. Kilgore 78 3-1 6

11. Gilmer 74 2-2 10

12. Lindale 55 2-1 12

13. Jasper 42 2-1 11

14. Athens 32 3-1 NR

15. Mount Pleasant 13 2-1 15

Others receiving votes: John Tyler 10; Chapel Hill 9; Palestine 2; Mabank 2.

Dropped out: No. 13 John Tyler.

CLASS 3A/2A/TAPPS

Team Points Record Last week

1. Jefferson (9) 203 4-0 2

2. Malakoff (5) 197 3-1 1

3. Diboll 183 4-0 3

4. San Augustine 158 3-0 7

5. Atlanta 139 2-2 5

6. West Rusk 127 4-0 9

7. Alto 120 4-0 10

T8. Sabine 91 4-0 11

T8. Gladewater 91 2-2 6

10. Mount Vernon 81 4-0 13

11. Daingerfield 78 2-1 4

12. Hughes Springs 54 4-0 15

13. Elysian Fields 52 3-1 12

14. Tenaha 36 3-1 8

15. Paul Pewitt 21 4-0 NR

Other receiving votes: DeKalb 17; Tyler Grace Community 16; New Diana 7; Garrison 5; Mount Enterprise 1; Winona 1.

Dropped out: No. 14 Garrison.

 