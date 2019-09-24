CLASS 6A/5A/4A
Team Points Record Last week
1. Longview (14) 210 4-0 1
2. Carthage 190 4-0 2
3. Lufkin 183 2-1 3
4. Pleasant Grove 173 4-0 4
5. Henderson 147 3-1 7
6. Tyler Lee 121 3-1 5
7. Paris 120 3-1 9
8. Van 114 3-1 8
9. Texas High 96 3 -1 14
10. Kilgore 78 3-1 6
11. Gilmer 74 2-2 10
12. Lindale 55 2-1 12
13. Jasper 42 2-1 11
14. Athens 32 3-1 NR
15. Mount Pleasant 13 2-1 15
Others receiving votes: John Tyler 10; Chapel Hill 9; Palestine 2; Mabank 2.
Dropped out: No. 13 John Tyler.
CLASS 3A/2A/TAPPS
Team Points Record Last week
1. Jefferson (9) 203 4-0 2
2. Malakoff (5) 197 3-1 1
3. Diboll 183 4-0 3
4. San Augustine 158 3-0 7
5. Atlanta 139 2-2 5
6. West Rusk 127 4-0 9
7. Alto 120 4-0 10
T8. Sabine 91 4-0 11
T8. Gladewater 91 2-2 6
10. Mount Vernon 81 4-0 13
11. Daingerfield 78 2-1 4
12. Hughes Springs 54 4-0 15
13. Elysian Fields 52 3-1 12
14. Tenaha 36 3-1 8
15. Paul Pewitt 21 4-0 NR
Other receiving votes: DeKalb 17; Tyler Grace Community 16; New Diana 7; Garrison 5; Mount Enterprise 1; Winona 1.
Dropped out: No. 14 Garrison.