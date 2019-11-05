CLASS 6A/5A/4A
Team, Points Record
1. Longview (12), 194 9-0
2. Carthage (1), 179 9-0
3. Lufkin, 173 8-1
4. Pleasant Grove, 156 9-1
5. Jasper, 142 6-1
6. Gilmer 131 6-3
7. Marshall, 112 6-3
8. Henderson, 83 6-3
9. Van, 74 6-3
10. Tyler Lee, 73 5-4
11. Whitehouse, 72 6-3
12. Lindale, 55 6-3
13. John Tyler, 33 3-6
14. Kilgore, 23 5-4
15. Athens, 22 6-3
Others receiving votes: Center 19; Pine Tree 8; Texas High 6; Palestine 2; Mabank 2; Paris 1.
Dropped out: No. 14 Pine Tree.
CLASS 3A/2A/TAPPS
Team, Points Record
1. Diboll (10), 191 9-0
2. Malakoff (3), 184 8-1
3. San Augustine, 171 9-0
4. Alto, 154 9-0
5. Daingerfield, 137 7-2
T6. Jefferson, 98 7-2
T6. Paul Pewitt, 98 8-1
8. Hughes Springs, 91 8-2
9. Sabine, 86 8-1
10. Mount Enterprise, 79 9-0
11. Gladewater, 69 6-3
12. Joaquin, 60 8-1
13. Hooks, 44 7-2
14. Atlanta, 41 5-4
15. Mount Vernon, 26 7-2
Others receiving votes: Brook Hill 17; Grapeland 6; Harleton 4; West Rusk 4; Troup 1.
Dropped out: No. 15. Brook Hill.