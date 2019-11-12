CLASS 6A/5A/4A

Team, Points Record

1. Longview (13), 209 10-0

2. Carthage (1), 193 10-0

3. Lufkin, 185 9-1

4. Pleasant Grove, 169 9-1

5. Jasper, 151 7-1

6. Gilmer, 136 7-3

7. Marshall, 127 7-3

8. Henderson, 108 7-3

9. Tyler Lee, 105 6-4

10. Whitehouse, 83 7-3

11. Lindale, 68 7-3

12. Van, 40 6-4

13. John Tyler, 30 3-7

14. Texas High, 25 6-4

15. Kilgore, 20 5-5

Others receiving votes: Palestine 10; Athens 5; Center 5; Pine Tree 4; Wills Point 4; Paris 3.

Dropped out: No. 15 Athens.

CLASS 3A/2A/TAPPS

Team, Points Record

1. Diboll (12), 206 10-0

2. Malakoff (2), 196 9-1

3. San Augustine, 186 10-0

4. Alto, 165 10-0

5. Daingerfield, 148 8-2

6. Paul Pewitt, 132 8-2

7. Jefferson, 129 8-2

8. Hughes Springs, 110 8-2

9. Sabine, 102 9-1

10. Gladewater, 90 7-3

11. Hooks, 66 8-2

12. Mount Vernon, 48 8-2

13. Harleton, 28 8-2

14. Mount Enterprise, 24 9-1

15. Grapeland, 14 8-2

Others receiving votes: Joaquin 11; Atlanta 10; West Rusk 7; Harmony 5; Brook Hill 2; Troup 1.

Dropped out: No. 12 Joaquin; No. 14 Atlanta.

 