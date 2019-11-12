CLASS 6A/5A/4A
Team, Points Record
1. Longview (13), 209 10-0
2. Carthage (1), 193 10-0
3. Lufkin, 185 9-1
4. Pleasant Grove, 169 9-1
5. Jasper, 151 7-1
6. Gilmer, 136 7-3
7. Marshall, 127 7-3
8. Henderson, 108 7-3
9. Tyler Lee, 105 6-4
10. Whitehouse, 83 7-3
11. Lindale, 68 7-3
12. Van, 40 6-4
13. John Tyler, 30 3-7
14. Texas High, 25 6-4
15. Kilgore, 20 5-5
Others receiving votes: Palestine 10; Athens 5; Center 5; Pine Tree 4; Wills Point 4; Paris 3.
Dropped out: No. 15 Athens.
CLASS 3A/2A/TAPPS
Team, Points Record
1. Diboll (12), 206 10-0
2. Malakoff (2), 196 9-1
3. San Augustine, 186 10-0
4. Alto, 165 10-0
5. Daingerfield, 148 8-2
6. Paul Pewitt, 132 8-2
7. Jefferson, 129 8-2
8. Hughes Springs, 110 8-2
9. Sabine, 102 9-1
10. Gladewater, 90 7-3
11. Hooks, 66 8-2
12. Mount Vernon, 48 8-2
13. Harleton, 28 8-2
14. Mount Enterprise, 24 9-1
15. Grapeland, 14 8-2
Others receiving votes: Joaquin 11; Atlanta 10; West Rusk 7; Harmony 5; Brook Hill 2; Troup 1.
Dropped out: No. 12 Joaquin; No. 14 Atlanta.