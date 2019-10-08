#BEASTTEXAS POLL

CLASS 6A/5A/4A

Team, Points Record

1. Longview (12),194 5-0

2. Carthage (1), 179 5-0

3. Lufkin, 169 4-1

4. Tyler Lee, 150 5-1

5. Pleasant Grove, 136 5-1

6. Henderson, 125 4-1

7. Gilmer, 120 4-2

8. Van, 100 4-1

9. Jasper, 81 3-1

10. Athens, 74 4-1

11. Paris, 70 4-2

12. John Tyler, 56 2-4

13. Mabank, 43 5-0

14. Whitehouse, 19 3-2

15. Kilgore, 14 3-2

Others receiving votes: Pine Tree 13; Marshall 10; Lindale 6; Texas High 1.

Dropped out: No. 14 Texas High.

CLASS 3A/2A/TAPPS

Team, Points Record

1. Malakoff (6), 188 4-1

2. Diboll (7), 187 5-0

3. San Augustine, 162 5-0

4. Atlanta, 127 4-2

5. Jefferson, 122 5-1

6. Alto, 115 5-0

7. Mount Vernon, 112 5-0

8. Gladewater, 110 4-2

9. Sabine, 101 6-0

10. Hughes Springs, 91 5-1

11. West Rusk, 77 5-1

12. Daingerfield, 50 3-2

13. Paul Pewitt, 45 5-0

14. DeKalb, 39 5-0

15. Mount Enterprise, 10 5-0

Others receiving votes: Winnsboro 9; New Diana 5; Elysian Fields 4; Bullard Brook Hill 3; Tenaha 3; Grand Saline 2.

Dropped out: No. 12 Tenaha.

 