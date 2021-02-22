Beckville's turnaround season was rewarded with several selections on the Texas Sports Writers Association Class 2A All-State Team on Monday.
The Bearcats, who went from 2-8 in 2019 to 10-4 in 2020, had one first team pick, a two-way second team selection and three honorable mention picks on a team selected by TSWA members based on nominations from coaches and media members from around the state.
Heading up the list for the Bearcats was freshman fullback J'koby Williams, who earned first team honors. Williams carried 154 times for 1,450 yards and 18 touchdowns and caught 24 passes for 309 yards and two scores.
Senior Jeremiah Steph was a second team pick at tight end and on the defensive line. He graded out at 98 percent with 40 pancake blocks on offense while recording 99 tackles, 16 tackles for loss, five sacks, a pass defended, an interception returned for a touchdown, two fumble recoveries and a blocked kick.
Other Bearcats honored were honorable mention picks Ryan Harris at quarterback, Jayden Mojica at kicker and Milo Morrison in the secondary.
Harris carried 209 times for 2,127 yards and 31 touchdowns and passed for 733 yards and six scores. Mojica was 38 of 45 on extra points and 4 for 5 on field goal attempts, and Morrison finished with 83 tackles, five tackles for loss, two passes defended, an interception and a fumble recovery.
Other area players honored were first team kicker Aaron Gallegos of Carlisle, third team guard John Hester of Hawkins, honorable mention guard Vincent Peters of Linden-Kildare, honorable mention all-purpose player Matthew Bower of Union Grove and honorable mention defensive back Jamion Turner of Carlisle.
Gallegos was good on 34 of 40 extra points and 5 of 7 field goals, with a long of 45 yards and 13 touchbacks on his kickoffs. Hester graded out at 96 percent with 45 pancake blocks and 25 knockdowns. Peters recorded 42 pancake blocks and allowed no sacks or quarterback pressures for the season. Bower rushed for 928 yards and two touchdowns, caught 17 passes for 174 yards and a touchdown, passed for 73 yards and a TD and had 42 tackles, a sack, 4 QB pressures and a fumble recovery on defense. Turner had 92 tackles, nine tackles for loss, two sacks, three passes defended, an interception, three blocked kicks, a fumble recovery, two forced fumbles and a defensive touchdown.
Mart quarterback Roddrell Freeman and Shiner defensive lineman Doug Brooks were named 2A Players of the Year. Freeman rushed for 1,758 yards and 31 touchdowns and passed for 1,449 yards and 16 touchdowns in leading Mart to the Division II state title game. Brooks had 105 tackles and 22 tackles for loss for Division I state champion Shiner.
Daniel Boedeker of Shiner and Chris Tackett of Windthorst shared Coach of the Year honors.