TENAHA - The Beckville Bearcats jumped out to an early lead and then held on late to take a 35-28 win over heavily favorite Tenaha Saturday night and spoil the Tigers hmecoming.
Ryan Harris played a big part in the upset as he threw three touchdown passes and caught one to lead the Bearcats (2-3) to the win in their District 11-2A opener. Tenaha falls to 4-2 for the season and 1-1 in district play.
Milo Morrison got the scoring started for the Bearcats as he scored on a 2-yard run.
The Beckville lead grew to 21-0 as Harris connected with Matt Barr on a 35-yard touchdown and then came back and hit the freshman for a 12-yard touchdown.
Tenaha got back in the game on a 16-yard Jordan Marshall touchdown and then converted a touchdown pass to pull within 21-14.
A Jeremy Patton touchdown run tied the game at 21-all.
The Bearcats rallied in the fourth quarter as Evan Allen completed an 18-yard TD pass to Harris at the 11:52 mark.
The duo switched rolls with about eight minutes left as Harris gathered in a 41-yard scoring strike from Allen.
The Tigers cut the lead to 35-28 midway through the fourth as Hayden Jennings completed a 15-yard touchdown pass to Tray Tutt.
Things didn't go well for the Bearcats as they tried to run out the clock, as a fumble gave the ball back to the Tigers at the 30 with 5:11 left. They would get as close as the 5 before turning it over on downs with 3:10 left.
Beckville managed to use up all, but the last 30 seconds before having to punt the ball away.
Harris came up with an interception in the end zone to close out the Tenaha threat.