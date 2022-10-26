Beckville (7-1, 4-0) vs. Harleton (5-3, 3-1)
When/Where: 7:30 p.m. Thursday/R.C. Beauchamp Stadium, 169 Washington Street, Beckville 75631
Notable
Beckville: J’Koby Williams (1,135 rushing yards, 321 receiving yards, 197 kickoff return yards, 87 punt return yards, 52 passing yards, 31 tackles, 22 rushing touchdowns, six receiving touchdowns, four tackles for loss, three sacks, two kickoff return touchdowns, two interceptions, one forced fumble, and one passing touchdown) … Calan Castles (1,128 passing yards, 246 rushing yards, 70 tackles, 15 passing touchdowns, seven tackles for loss, two rushing touchdowns, and two fumble recoveries) … Bo Hammons (658 rushing yards, 277 receiving yards, 68 tackles, 10 tackles for loss, nine rushing touchdowns, four receiving touchdowns, three sacks, and one interception) … Matt Barr (10 catches, 186 yards, 1 TD) …Jorden Prince (39 carries, 276 yards, 3 TD) … J.T. Smith (11 catches, 179 yards, 2 TD)
Harleton: Cameron Johnson (411 rushing yards, 181 receiving yards, four rushing touchdowns, and two receiving touchdowns) … Draven Ring (449 rushing yards, 37 receiving yards, and four rushing touchdowns) … Carson Wallace (151 passing yards, 107 receiving yards, 23 rushing yards, one passing touchdown, and one receiving touchdown) … Gage Shirts (53 carries, 232 yards, 2 TD)
Did you know: Beckville and Harleton will battle for the seventh straight year … The Bearcats and Wildcats have split the six previous meetings since 2016.
Last Week: Beckville 55, Frankston 0; Harleton 13, Hawkins 6
Up Next: Beckville at Union Grove; Ore City at Harleton