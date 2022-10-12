Beckville (5-1, 2-0) vs. Ore City (2-5, 1-2)
When/where: 7:30 p.m. Thursday, R.C. Beauchamp Stadium, 169 Washington Street, Beckville 75631
Notable
Beckville: OL Brady Davis … OL Ely Sanders … OL Micah English … OL Levi LaGrone … OL Landon Bennett … OL Jasper Best … Calan Castles (45 of 77, 869 yards, 12 TD, 2 interceptions; 56carries, 206 yards, 2 TD; 58 tackles, 5 TFL, 2 fumble recoveries) … J’Koby Williams (62 carries, 734 yards, 13 TD; 12 catches, 247 yards, 5 TD; 1 TD pass; 2 kickoff returns for TD; 26 tackles, 2 sacks, 2 interceptions) … Bo Hammons (48 carries, 450 yards, 6 TD; 11 caches, 249 yards, 4 TD; 46 tackles, 3 sacks, 6 TFL, 1 interception) … Matt Barr (10 caches, 186 yards, 1 TD) … Jorden Prince (30 carries, 199 yards, 2 TD) … JT Smith (9 catches, 141 yards, 1 TD) … Jayden Mojica (29-31 PAT, 1-1 FG) … Aiden Harris (30 tackles) … Austin Berry (34 tackles)
Ore City: OL Trey Inocencio … OL Pablo Leyva … OL Dalton Smauley … OL Noah Garcia … OL Ryan Gorman … Slayden Wright (96 carries, 493 yards, 3 TD) … Brandon Barber (78 tackles) … Colby Plasterer (55 tackles)
Did you know: Beckville has outscored opponents 284-148 this season, including a 169-25 margin the last three games … The teams met in 2008 and 2009, with Ore City notching 49-41 and 27-7 wins
Last week: Beckville was idle; Hawkins 50, Ore City 24
Up next: Beckville at Frankston (Oct. 21); Frankston at Ore City (Oct. 28)