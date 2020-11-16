The Beckville Bearcats and Carlisle Indians advanced to the second round of the high school football playoffs with bi-district wins over the weekend.
Ryan Harris (Beckville) and Joel Fraser (Carlisle) played big roles in their team’s respective wins, and for their efforts, Harris and Fraser have earned top honors for the opening week of postseason play.
Harris is the Texas Bank and Trust Offensive Player of the Week after accounting for five total touchdowns in Beckville’s 47-34 win over Shelbyville. Fraser is the ETVarsity Defensive Player of the Week after recording nearly two dozen tackles in a 35-28 win over Joaquin.
Harris, a junior quarterback, carried 24 times for 291 yards and scored on runs of 18, 53, 49 and 9 yards and completed 4 of 6 passes for 63 yards and one TD (39 yards) against Shelbyville.
For the season, Harris has passed for 587 yards and six touchdowns while rushing for 1,671 yards and 24 touchdowns. His 24 rushing touchdowns ties the Beckville school record for TDs in a season, and he’ll get a chance to own the record when the Bearcats (8-3) face Hearne (9-0) at 7 p.m. Thursday in an area playoff game at Bruce Field in Athens.
Fraser, a junior defensive lineman, recorded 23 tackles, three tackles for loss and a sack against Joaquin. For the year, he has racked up 100 tackles, eight tackles for loss, a sack, three QB pressures, an interception and two fumble recoveries.
The Indians (7-3) will face unbeaten Normangee (11-0) at 7 p.m. on Friday in an area playoff game at Palestine Westwood.