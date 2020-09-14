Beckville’s J’Koby Williams and Harleton’s Taber Childs are young players making grownup plays.
On Friday, Williams torched Maud on the ground and Childs was a terror on the defensive side.
For their efforts, Williams hasearned Texas Bank and Trust Offensive Player of the Week honors, and Childs is the ETVarsity Defensive Player of the Week.
Williams, a freshman, carried 12 times for 216 yards four touchdowns and had one catch for 30 yards in Beckville’s 75-14 win over Maud. He scored on runs of 5, 30, 35 and 56 yards, and had a 60-yard interception return called back due to a penalty.
For the year, Williams has carried 31 times for 337 yards and four touchdowns to go along with seven catches for 107 yards and one score.
Childs, a junior who didn’t start playing football until last season, recorded 12 tackles, four sacks, five tackles for loss and three quarterback pressures in the Wildcats’ overtime victory against Rivercrest. He also put up big numbers on offense with 14 carries for 163 yards and two scores.
In two games this season, Childs — who was the Longview News-Journal’s Defensive Newcomer of the Year in 2019 — has 18 tackles, 5.5 sacks, 7.5 tackles for loss and six quarterback pressures. Offensively, he has rushed for 294 yards and four touchdowns.
In 2019, Childs finished with 98 tackles, 30.5 tackles for loss, six sacks, three fumble recoveries and 20 quarterback pressures.
Harleton hosts Harmony and Beckville visits West Sabine this week.