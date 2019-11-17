From Staff Reports
ARP — Normangee pulled away from Hawkins in the fourth quarter to score a 51-36 Class 2A Division I bidistrict win on Friday at Bill Herrington Tiger Stadium.
Entering the final period, the teams were tied 30-30. The Panthers outscored the Hawks 21-6 in the final period.
Normangee (6-5) advances to the area round to play San Augustine (10-0), a 42-10 winner over Garrison.
The Hawks, who were in the playoffs for just the second time in nine years, end their season at 3-8.
The Hawks were led by the running duo of freshman Braden Adams (24-130 yards, 2 TDs) and sophomore Kayden Upchurch (20-143, TD).
Quarterback Zach Conde, a junior, connected on 10 of 17 passing attempts for 187 yards and TD passes of 12 and 39 to Upchurch. Paeton Smith had three catches for 70 yards.
Hawkins outgained the Panthers, 549 yards to 493.
Quarterback Mason Hardy, a junior, led the Panthers by hitting on 16 of 25 passing attempts for 392 yards and four TDs (14 yards to Garrette Douga, 54 and 5 yards to Brandon Brooks, 72 to Izaha Jones).
Hardy also scored on a 3-yard run. Jones had six catches for 174 yards and also an interception.
Luke Yellott scored on runs of 38 and 29 yards, the latter coming with 2:13 to go in the fourth quarter to salt the game away.