Big Sandy’s Caden Minter helped his team bounce back from a season-opening loss, and Paul Pewitt’s Keiuntray Hawkins turned in a performance that made sure his team remained unbeaten on the young season.
For their efforts, Minter (offense) and Hawkins (defense) earned Player of the Week honors from the Longview News-Journal.
Minter is the Texas Bank and Trust Offensive Player of the Week after leading Big Sandy to a 60-34 win over Alba-Golden. Hawkins is the Peltier Kia Longview Defensive Player of the Week after the Brahmas earned a 29-14 win over Hooks.
Minter played well on defense, racking up 11 tackles, but the senior quarterback turned in a phenomenal performance offensively.
Minter lit up the Alba-Golden secondary, completing 16 of 21 passes for 302 yards and seven touchdowns while also carrying 13 times for 107 yards.
The Wildcats, who fell hard to San Augustine (70-7) a week ago in the opener, will take a 1-1 record on the road to face Timpson on Friday.
Paul Pewitt moved to 2-0 on the year with a its win over Hooks, and Hawkins caused havoc all night long for the Bulls on defense.
The senior linebacker recorded 15 tackles, 2.5 sacks, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery. His final tackle of the game separated the Hooks quarterback from his helmet and the football. Hawkins recovered to help seal the victory for the Brahmas.
Paul Pewitt will host Redwater on Friday.