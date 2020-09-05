Hallsville’s first football practice under new head coach Tommy Allison is slated for Monday at 7 a.m.
Like other 5A and 6A schools in Texas, Hallsville saw the start of its season pushed back due to the coronovirus.
“The timeline is different because usually you have four weeks before the first game and being with a new program and only having three weeks, we don’t have a whole lot of time to mess around,” Allison said. “We’ve been using the athletic period to do a lot of fundamental stuff but now it’s time to get ready for Cleburne.”
When asked what the main focus of the first week of practice will be, Allison added, “The main thing is getting the guys acclimated to the new staff and to the expectations of hard work letting them know that hard work and the game of football are fun. That’s been a big part of what we’ve been doing.”
So far, Allison said his players and coaches are adapting well to each other.
“It’s been great,” he offered. “These guys here are awesome. They’re fun to be around. They’ve worked hard. They’ve responded to everything we’ve asked. We couldn’t ask for a better group of guys. We’ve still got a lot of work to do. We’ve been fortunate. We’ve had a lot of kids in Hallsville come out to play. The numbers are up and now it’s just a matter of teaching them I guess.”
Allison takes over a program that went 2-8 overall a year ago and 0-7 against district opponents. The Bobcats are slated Sept. 25 when they play host to the Cleburne Yellow Jackets.
“Just the opportunity to play is huge so we’re grateful for it,” Allison said. “Let’s enjoy every second we’ve got.”