Class 3A Division II state finalist Paul Pewitt placed four players on the first team, and East Texas had a total of eight first team picks overall with the release of the Texas Sports Writers Association Class 3A All-State Football Team for 2019.
Paul Pewitt guard Rhys Kelley, fullback La-Jathan Allen, defensive lineman Keiuntray Hawkins and linebacker Tanor Mines were joined on the first team by Sabine kicker Fernando Jaimes, Daingerfield defensive lineman Chad Reeves, Jefferson defensive lineman Tyler Cherry and Gladewater linebacker Zach Villarreal.
The elite team, selected by TSWA members based on nominations from coaches and media members from around the state, also included two East Texans on the second team, six on the third team and more than two dozen honorable mention picks.
Player of the year honors went to Grandview quarterback Dane Jentsch on offense and Gunter defensive back Peyton Lowe on defense. Jentsch passed for 3,349 yards and 34 touchdowns and rushed for 1,028 yards and 15 scores for Division I state champ Grandview. Lowe had 126 tackles, five interceptions, three fumble recoveries and six defensive touchdowns for Division II champ Gunter.
Kelley, a junior, recorded 21 pancakes and graded out at 90 percent for the Brahmas this past season. Allen carried 247 times for 2,133 yards and 26 touchdowns and caught 11 passes for 213 yards and three scores. Jaimes was good on 15 of 22 field goal attempts with a long of 46 yards and also connected on 41 of 48 extra points.
Cherry had 149 tackles, five sacks, 14 tackles for loss, eight quarterback pressures, three forced fumbles, four fumble recoveries and three blocked kicks. Hawkins recorded 108 tackles, 14 sacks, 22 tackles for loss, two forced fumbles and four fumble recoveries, and Reeves had 133 tackles, 10 sacks, three forced fumbles, 16 tackles for loss and eight quarterback pressures.
Mines made 175 tackles to go along with five sacks, two forced fumbles and four fumble recoveries, and Villarreal racked up 182 tackles, three sacks, 15 tackles for loss, three sacks and two forced fumbles.
Second team picks from East Texas were offensive guards Tykelan Black of Daingerfield, Trent Bolt of Gladewater and kick returner Ashton Smith of Winona
Earning third-team status were offensive guard Justin Kitchen of Elysian Fields, receiver Tyrese Grant of Daingerfield, tight end Jailyn Robertson of Gladewater, running back Jakobie Craver of Daingerfield, defensive lineman Trevion Sneed of Mineola, linebacker Evan Peel of Daingerfield and kick returner Keke Nelson of New Diana.
Offensive honorable mention picks from the area included offensive guard David Williams of Paul Pewitt, center Bryce Ridenour of Daingerfield, tackles Brody Chatham of Harmony, Justin Rogers of Jefferson and Garrett Towery of Troup, receiver Aaron Nigreville of Ore City, quarterbacks Landon McKiney of Sabine and Ryan Wilkerson of Elysian Fields, running backs Dee Black of Jefferson, Isaac Edwards of Harmony, Quin Johnson of Winona and Christavian Smith of Elysian Fields, fullback Kenneth Bell of Jefferson and kicker Andy Prazak of New Diana.
Honorable mention picks on defense were linemen Jason Gossett of Troup, Tristan Green of Sabine and Zach Tyeskie of Gladewater, linebackers Colby Frost of Paul Pewitt, Dimuantrez Haggerty of Jefferson, Max Hale of Troup, Jackson Illingworth of Elysian Fields, Will Leslie of New Diana, Coltan Mills of West Rusk and Peyton Snow of Winona, defensive backs Carlos Jackson of Jefferson, Kadrien Johnson of Paul Pewitt and Nick Lincoln of Gladewater and utility players Robert Hodges of Gladewater, Dee Lewis of Daingerfield and Arimon Ford of Winona.