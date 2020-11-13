HALLSVILLE - A'myree Johnson's third interception of the season sealed the victory after the Brahmas had taken their first lead of the game with just over a minute remaining, and Paul Pewitt advanced to the area round of the Class 3A Division II playoffs with a 30-27 win over Harmony at Bobcat Stadium.
The Brahmas (7-3) trailed 27-16 early in the third quarter after Harmony's Caleb McNeil hooked up with Michael Everett on a 70-yard touchdown pass, but the extra point was blocked and returned all the way by Paul Pewitt's Travion Brown for two points.
With 9:15 left in the contest, Paul Pewitt scored on a 4-yard interception return from Eric Morris to make it a five-point contest. The Brahmas had been stopped at the Harmony 4-yard line and turned the ball over on downs.
Harmony later turned the ball over on downs, and Paul Pewitt took over at its own 20 with 3:27 left - mounting an 80-yard drive that was capped by Deiontray Hill's 45-yard touchdown run and a 2-point conversion run by Hill to put the Bulls on top 30-27.
Harmony took a quick 14-0 lead in opening quarter on a pair of touchdown passes from Boston Seahorn to Michael Everett. The first went for nine yards and put the Eagles on top 7-0 with 9:12 to play, and the second came less than a minute later on a 13-yard connection after Hunter Eitel recovered a fumble on a muffed kickoff return by Paul Pewitt.
The Brahmas got on the board with 4:56 left in the opening quarter on a 6-yard run by Kadrien Johnson, and later tied it a 14 apiece on a 3-yard run by Eric Morris after a Joey Green fumble recovery on a muffed punt return by Harmony.
The Eagles regained the lead with 14 seconds left in the half on a 1-yard run by Everett, and led 21-14 at the break.
Harmony ends the season with a 7-4 record.
Paul Pewitt, which defeated Harmony 55-24 in a second-round playoff game last season, will face either Newton or Harleton in the next round.